TP-Link Joins Jallosh Clean Coasts, Removing 340 Kg Waste to Promote Sustainability and Community Welfare

As part of its commitment to sustainability and community welfare, TP-Link, a global leader in networking and smart home solutions, actively participated in Jallosh Clean Coasts — a large-scale beach cleanup drive organized by Project Mumbai in collaboration with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The cleanup, held at Prabhadevi Beach on 12th September 2025, saw spirited participation from TP-Link employee volunteers, who dedicated around 60 collective hours to clearing nearly 340 kilograms of waste from the shoreline. Of this, approximately 60% was plastic waste, reinforcing the importance of reducing plastic pollution at source. While about 30% of the collected waste could be recycled, the larger impact was the removal of harmful marine debris, thereby preventing it from returning to the ocean.

Mr. Sanjay Sehgal, CEO and Managing Director, TP-Link India

Mr. Sanjay Sehgal, CEO & MD, TP-Link India said, “At TP-Link, we believe in building not only smarter homes and connected cities but also cleaner, greener communities. Our participation in the Jallosh Clean Coasts campaign reflects our commitment to sustainability and corporate social responsibility. This initiative encouraged our employees to step beyond their conventional roles, contribute to a cleaner coastline, and take pride in giving back to the community. We are proud to support such impactful efforts that drive meaningful change for the environment and society.”

The initiative forms part of TP-Link’s broader CSR vision, which emphasizes environmental stewardship, community engagement, and sustainable growth. By partnering with civic authorities and organizations that share this vision, TP-Link continues to take proactive steps toward a healthier planet and a more sustainable future.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / TP-Link

