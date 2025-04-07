TP-Link Invests in a Large Office and Demo Centre in Pune

- Advertisement -

TP-Link India announced the opening of its all-new office in Pune, Maharashtra.

TP-Link India, part of the US-headquartered TP-Link Systems Inc., already has a significant presence in India, with three manufacturing units and eight branch locations.

This development comes closely on the heels of TP-Link opening new service centres in Chandigarh and Lucknow. The company also recently announced a partnership with Optiemus Electronics to expand its manufacturing presence in India, thus doubling down on its commitment to the country.

This new office located in Shivaji Nagar, Pune, is well-equipped with a service centre, a conference room, and a demo zone featuring TP-Link’s brands such as Omada, VIGI, TAPO with complete solutions.

Mr Bijoy Alaylo, Vice President – Consumer Surveillance and Networking Distribution

Mr Bijoy Alaylo, Vice President – Consumer Surveillance and Networking Distribution said, “In addition to the continued demand for our networking solutions, we have also seen a significant increase in the demand for our surveillance products in this region. This has led to the expansion of our sales and support teams, as well as a strategic investment in a larger office and enhanced support infrastructure to better meet the needs of our growing customer base.”

The demo zones in the new office have been designed to ensure that potential customers get a complete immersive experience with TP-Link’s solutions.

