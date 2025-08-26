TP-Link India’s Journey – From Humble Beginnings to Trusted Networking and Enterprise Solutions, Driving Growth and ‘Make in India’ Vision

- Advertisement -

TP-Link has established itself as a household name in India when it comes to networking, surveillance, and connected solutions. From a humble start with a handful of people to becoming one of the leading networking brands with a strong team and vast presence across India, the journey has been remarkable.

During an exclusive interaction with NCN Magazine, Mr. Bijoy Alaylo, Director and Chief Operating Officer, TP-Link India, shares insights on the company’s growth journey, product evolution, Make in India vision, and future roadmap.

Since 2010, how has your journey shaped TP-Link’s growth in India?

I joined TP-Link way back in 2010, when the company had just entered the Indian market. I was actually the second employee here in India. At that time, TP-Link was a very small operation—we were just a team of about five or six people handling sales, accounts, warehousing, and distribution.

From those modest beginnings, we started building the business from scratch. Over the years, the journey has been long but extremely fruitful, thanks to the unwavering trust and support of our partners.

Today, we are a strong team of over 230 employees spread across India, with 11+ offices and 28 service centers. This transformation reflects the growth of TP-Link as a brand in India and the dedication of our team.

How has TP-Link’s product portfolio evolved beyond home networking?

Initially we were best known for our home routers, and TP-Link quickly became recognized as a household networking brand. Later, we expanded into home surveillance with our Tapo series, which became very popular.

The e-commerce boom around 2013-2014 also gave us a major push. TP-Link was among the early brands to embrace this shift and built strong visibility on online platforms. That’s how we became a well-known consumer brand across both e-commerce and traditional channels.

In recent years, we have diversified significantly into the SMB and enterprise solutions space. Our Omada wireless solutions, L2/L3 switches, and enterprise-grade surveillance solutions (VIGI) have been well received by system integrators and enterprise partners. Going forward, enterprise networking and surveillance are going to be major focus areas for us in India.

Could you tell us more about the VIGI enterprise surveillance range?

VIGI was launched about two years ago, and it has already gained strong traction in the Indian market. We are very aggressive both in terms of quality of products along with our back-end support in this space because enterprise surveillance has huge potential.

We’ve ensured that VIGI complies with all Indian certifications and are further working towards any shortcoming that need to be completed, making it a trusted and secure choice for enterprises. Our vision is to make VIGI one of the top surveillance brands in India, available across every corner of the country.

What is TP-Link’s core philosophy when it comes to brand identity?

At TP-Link, we always say that “TP” stands for Trust and Performance. That’s what we have consistently delivered to our partners and consumers.

We position ourselves as the “Reliable Choice.” Against many other brands, we never claim to be the cheapest in the market, nor do we say we are the absolute best—because there is always room to improve. But what we guarantee is reliability, whether it’s in product performance or after-sales service. Another highlight about us is that we have been strongly working to optimise our products for Indian environment both in terms of quality and features.

Reliability is also why 80% of our original partners from 2010 are still with us today. Many more have joined, but the fact that our early ecosystem is intact speaks volumes about the trust we’ve built.

How important is service and support in TP-Link’s business model?

Service is a key pillar for us. Selling a product is not the end, it’s just a beginning of our relationship with customer and it’s about supporting the product throughout its lifecycle.

We have built a robust service network with 28 service centres across India, including third-party centres in regions where we don’t have offices. For example, we recently opened a branch office in Kolkata, which also includes a service point.

We want every TP-Link customer to feel assured that if something doesn’t work as promised, they can rely on us to fix it quickly and efficiently.

How does TP-Link empower partners through training and certification programs?

Certifications are crucial, especially in areas like surveillance and enterprise networking.

We run multiple partner training programs:

General Dealer Training: For partners in local markets, focusing on product awareness and selling opportunities.

VCSA (VIGI Certified Surveillance Associate): A 3-4 hour hands-on and theoretical training for surveillance solutions. Partners can get certified after passing an exam.

OCNA (Omada Certified Network Associate): For enterprise networking solutions, with different levels of certification.

These certifications not only empower partners with technical expertise but also build trust with end customers. In addition, we offer online training modules for partners and their staff when new products are launched.

Can you elaborate on TP-Link’s strong commitment to ‘Make in India’ initiatives?

We are very proud of this. Currently, 96% of TP-Link products sold in India are manufactured locally.

We work with three EMS partners in India who focus on producing TP-Link products. Our vision is to expand further, with plans to set up a large TP-Link facility in India. Very soon, we aim to not just manufacture for India, but also export Made-in-India TP-Link products to global markets.

This is not just about business—it’s about contributing to the Indian economy and workforce development.

How would you describe TP-Link in one sentence?

If I had to sum it up in one word, I’d say: “Humbled.” We are humbled and thankful for the trust and respect shown by our partners and customers over the years. Many brands come and go, but TP-Link has endured because of this trust. That’s why humility remains at the heart of our identity.

What message would you like to share with your partners and consumers?

TP-Link is here to stay and grow. Our focus will always be to being relevant, high-quality, and reliable products that add value to everyday life.

Beyond networking and surveillance, we are preparing to enter new verticals like energy solutions and access control systems. These will be very relevant to both enterprise and consumer markets in the coming years.

To our partners, I’d say: stay with us on this journey. We will continue to expand opportunities for you with a growing portfolio. To our consumers, I’d say: rely on us—we’ll continue to deliver trust and performance.

