TP-Link India Strengthens Presence with New Service Center and Office in Kolkata

TP-Link India announced the addition of a new service center in Kolkata, along with an all-new office space. The company, a subsidiary of TP-Link Systems Inc, USA, is ramping up its presence in West Bengal and Eastern India, as it consolidates its market leadership position in Wi-Fi routers and connectivity equipment.
The new facility will serve as a central hub for business operations and service support in Eastern India.
“This new facility reinforces our commitment to delivering faster service, deeper customer engagement, and seamless support across the region,” said Mr. Bijoy Alaylo, COO, TP-Link India. “It also underlines our broader vision of building smarter, more connected communities across the country.”
TP-Link India continues to empower its expanding base of home, SOHO, and enterprise consumers with reliable, end-to-end networking and security solutions.
Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / TP-Link
