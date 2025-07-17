Friday, July 18, 2025
TP-Link India Strengthens Presence with New Service Center and Office in Kolkata

By NCN News Network
TP-Link India announced the addition of a new service center in Kolkata, along with an all-new office space. The company, a subsidiary of TP-Link Systems Inc, USA, is ramping up its presence in West Bengal and Eastern India, as it consolidates its market leadership position in Wi-Fi routers and connectivity equipment.

The new facility will serve as a central hub for business operations and service support in Eastern India.

Mr. Bijoy Alaylo, Vice President, TP-Link India
“This new facility reinforces our commitment to delivering faster service, deeper customer engagement, and seamless support across the region,” said Mr. Bijoy Alaylo, COO, TP-Link India. “It also underlines our broader vision of building smarter, more connected communities across the country.”

TP-Link India continues to empower its expanding base of home, SOHO, and enterprise consumers with reliable, end-to-end networking and security solutions.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / TP-Link

