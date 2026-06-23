TP-Link India Strengthens Focus on Enterprise Network Training and Partner Enablement Through Omada Learning Programs

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Reinforcing its commitment to partner enablement and technical capability building, TP-Link India is significantly expanding its focus on enterprise networking training through a comprehensive portfolio of Omada certification, technical education, and hands-on learning programs.

Over the past year, TP-Link India has conducted 100+ Omada training sessions, trained 2,500+ system integrators, partners, and networking professionals, and completed 200+ certification batches across multiple learning tracks. These initiatives are designed to equip partners with the technical expertise required to deploy, manage, and optimize modern enterprise networking environments.

The Omada training ecosystem has been developed to support professionals at every stage of their learning journey—from foundational networking concepts to advanced enterprise-level certifications. The program portfolio includes Omada Product Training, OCNA Routing & Switching, OCNA Wireless, Hands-on Lab Workshops, and the advanced Omada Expert Certification Program.

Conducted regularly in both online and offline formats, these programs combine product knowledge, networking fundamentals, wireless deployment methodologies, practical configuration experience, and real-world troubleshooting scenarios. The hands-on lab sessions provide participants with direct exposure to Omada devices and deployment environments, helping bridge the gap between theoretical learning and practical implementation.

At the highest level of technical enablement, the Omada Expert Certification Program offers an intensive five-week learning journey focused on advanced networking concepts, practical lab exercises, and rigorous assessments. Successful participants earn recognition as certified Omada Experts, validating their enterprise networking expertise and technical proficiency.

Through these initiatives, TP-Link India aims to build a stronger and more capable partner ecosystem that can address the growing demand for secure, scalable, and future-ready networking solutions across enterprises, educational institutions, hospitality, manufacturing, and SMB environments.

Mr. Sanjay Sehgal, CEO & Managing Director, TP-Link India

As digital transformation accelerates, the ability to continuously build skills and deepen technical expertise becomes a key differentiator. Our Omada training programs are focused on developing highly capable networking professionals by providing comprehensive technical knowledge, practical insights, and advanced deployment expertise, enabling our partners to create greater value for customers and confidently navigate increasingly complex networking environments,” said Mr. Sanjay Sehgal, CEO & Managing Director, TP-Link India

He further added, “At TP-Link India, we believe that building strong networking expertise is essential for driving digital transformation. Through our Omada training and certification programs, we are empowering partners and professionals with the skills needed to deploy and manage modern enterprise networks. Our continued investment in learning and hands-on training reflects our commitment to strengthening the partner ecosystem and enabling long-term success.”

With its continued focus on technical education, certification, and partner development, TP-Link India remains committed to nurturing networking talent and strengthening the enterprise networking ecosystem across the country.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / TP-Link

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