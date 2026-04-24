TP-Link India Launches Omada Expert Program to Strengthen Enterprise Networking Skills Ecosystem

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TP-Link India, a subsidiary of US-based TP-Link Systems Inc. and a leading provider of networking products and solutions, announced the launch of the Omada Expert Program—a comprehensive certification initiative aimed at equipping system integrators, managed service providers (MSPs), and partner engineers with advanced enterprise networking capabilities.

The program is designed to empower partners to deliver end-to-end enterprise networking solutions, enabling a transition from hardware-led offerings to more strategic, solution-driven engagements.

The inaugural batch of the program commenced on April 24, marking a significant milestone in TP-Link’s ongoing commitment to strengthening its partner ecosystem in India. Structured as a 12-week, end-to-end learning journey, the Omada Expert Program guides participants through a rigorous process—from application and selection to hands-on training, assessment, and final certification.

The curriculum includes five weeks of online learning covering switching fundamentals, advanced switching, routing, and wireless networking. This is followed by hands-on lab training at TP-Link branch offices, providing participants with real-world deployment experience. The program culminates in an online theoretical exam and a practical assessment, leading to certification and formal recognition.

Beyond certification, the initiative is designed to deliver tangible business value. Participants will gain access to TP-Link’s latest technical resources, product trials, brand endorsement, marketing support, and opportunities for incentives and project collaboration.

Mr. Sumith Satheesan, Head – Enterprise Solution Consulting India

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Sumith Satheesan, Head – Enterprise Solution Consulting, TP-Link India said, “India’s enterprise networking landscape is evolving rapidly, with increasing demand for scalable, cloud-managed solutions. The Omada Expert Program is a strategic step towards building a strong ecosystem of skilled partners who can confidently design and deploy enterprise-grade networks. Through a structured blend of learning and hands-on experience, we aim to empower our partners to deliver greater value to customers while accelerating their own growth.”

With the launch of the Omada Expert Program, TP-Link India reinforces its commitment to enabling the next generation of networking professionals and supporting the growing demand for reliable, scalable, and software-defined networking solutions across India.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / TP Link

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