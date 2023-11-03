TP-Link India is Thrilled to Become a Subsidiary of Big Field Global PTE Ltd, Singapore

- Advertisement - -

We are thrilled to inform that TP-Link India Pvt Ltd is a subsidiary of Big Field Global PTE Ltd, head quartered out of Singapore. Big Field Global PTE. Ltd. (“BFG”), a Singapore company, has successfully completed the global acquisition of several TP-Linkaffiliated companies along with owning Intellectual Property Rights of TP-Link.

This monumental transaction unites under one roof some of the world’s top brands in networking and smart home products, including TP-Link, Kasa, Tapo, TP-Link Omada, Aginet, and VIGI. This transaction reinforces the commitment to providing you, our esteemed customers, with affordable, high-quality, and reliable products and services.We are grateful for your continued trust and support, and we look forward to embarking on this new chapter with you.

Mr. Sanjay Sehgal, Director, TP-Link India.

“It has been over a decade since we started our operations in India, with a vision to grow our business together. Today, we stand at a point where our Made in India products serve Indian customers, and also aspire to fulfil the vision of being a global exporter in near future, with wide range of product categories including Mesh, Routers, Smart Home Security Camera, Network Switches, Enterprise Access Point and Surveillance being manufactured in India,” said Mr. Sanjay Sehgal, Director TP-Link India.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / TP-Link India

