TP-Link India Celebrates Successful Completion of JAS 2025 Incentive Scheme with Exclusive Vietnam Recognition Tour

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TP-Link India successfully concluded its JAS 2025 Incentive Scheme, rewarding its top-performing channel partners with an exclusive incentive trip to Phu Quoc, Vietnam. The program recognised exceptional business performance across the company’s FTTH, SOHO, and VIGI product lines while reinforcing TP-Link India’s long-standing commitment to fostering strong and rewarding channel partnerships.

A total of 33 partner organizations, represented by 48 participants, qualified for the prestigious incentive program through their outstanding sales achievements during the JAS 2025 incentive period. The recognition trip provided partners with an opportunity to celebrate their accomplishments, strengthen relationships with TP-Link India’s leadership team, and gain insights into the company’s strategic vision and growth roadmap.

The incentive program reflects TP-Link India’s continued investment in its partner ecosystem, acknowledging the critical role channel partners play in driving business growth and delivering innovative networking and surveillance solutions across the country.

Mr. Bijoy Alaylo, Director & COO, TP-Link India

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Bijoy Alaylo, Director & COO, TP-Link India said, “At TP-Link, we remain committed to instilling confidence in our partners, especially during challenging times. Our channel partners have been instrumental in our success, and initiatives like the JAS 2025 Incentive Scheme are our way of recognising their unwavering commitment and exceptional performance. This platform also provides us with the opportunity to share our future plans, strategic priorities, and growth roadmap, enabling us to move forward together with greater confidence and purpose.”

Sharing his experience, Mr. Pratik Mishra of Vigilant IT, Dhanbad said, “TP-Link has always been at the forefront of recognising partner performance by creating memorable experiences at some of the world’s most exciting destinations. These initiatives motivate us to achieve new milestones and strengthen our partnership with TP-Link. We look forward to scaling greater heights and driving even larger business together as the company continues to execute its forward-looking growth plans.”

Over the years, TP-Link India’s partner incentive programs have become a hallmark of its channel engagement strategy, recognising excellence while creating meaningful opportunities for collaboration, knowledge sharing, and stronger business relationships. The successful completion of the JAS 2025 Incentive Scheme further underscores the company’s commitment to empowering its partner community and driving sustainable growth across India’s networking and surveillance market.

As TP-Link India continues to expand its portfolio and strengthen its market presence, the company remains focused on building a future-ready partner ecosystem that is equipped to capitalize on emerging opportunities in broadband connectivity, enterprise networking, and intelligent surveillance solutions.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / TP-Link

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