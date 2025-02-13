TP-Link India Appoints Ashu Virmani as National Head, Alliances

- Advertisement -

TP-Link India, a leading provider of networking and connectivity solutions, has appointed Mr. Ashu Virmani as the National Head, Alliances, as part of its strategic efforts to strengthen its enterprise networking business. With Ashu leading the alliances, the company aims to establish key partnerships with major industry players.

Bringing over 25 years of experience in strategic alliances, enterprise solution selling, and business development, Ashu is a valuable addition to the TP-Link team.

Mr. Sanjay Sehgal, Director & COO of TP-Link India

“We are excited to welcome Ashu to our team,” said Mr. Sanjay Sehgal, Director & COO of TP-Link India. “His strategic vision and deep industry expertise will be pivotal in driving our growth through Tier 1partners in the enterprise segment.”

Ashu has a strong track record of executing large-scale business strategies, forging impactful partnerships, and leading enterprise growth initiatives.

Based in Delhi, Ashu will focus on strengthening alliances, expanding business networks, and executing TP-Link India’s partner led Enterprise growth strategy.

A post graduate in marketing, Ashu has earned multiple industry certifications. His expertise in building strong relations, partner management, and market intelligence will further strengthen TP-Link’s position in the industry through alliances.

On the personal front, Ashu is an explorer at heart, and finds solace in the rhythms of nature. He is an avid photographer and captures nature which helps him manage work-life balance.

