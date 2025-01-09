TP-Link Hosts Partners Across India for Factory Visit to Showcase ‘Make in India’ Initiatives

- Advertisement -

TP-Link India Pvt Ltd, a leading name in networking solutions, successfully hosted a two-day factory visit for its valued partners from across the country on January 6th and 7th, 2025. The event brought together 60 partners and around 10 senior and mid-management team members from TP-Link India. This initiative was aimed to strengthen relationships and showcase the company’s ‘Make in India’ manufacturing capabilities.

Under the theme “Together Power the Future,” participants were given an exclusive tour of state-of-the-art manufacturing plants in Silvassa and Daman. The visit highlighted the company’s advanced production processes, stringent quality standards, and dedication to expanding local manufacturing operations.

The journey commenced with a tour of the Silvassa plant, where partners observed cutting-edge manufacturing technologies in action. The first day concluded with a gala dinner at Hotel Deltin, Daman, where TP-Link’s leadership outlined their vision and growth strategies for 2025. On the second day, partners visited the Daman manufacturing unit, further solidifying their trust in the company’s production capabilities. The visit also offered an opportunity for interaction with the manufacturing team, who shared behind-the-scenes insights into their operations.

Mr. Sanjay Sehgal, Director & COO, TP-Link India

Mr. Sanjay Sehgal, Director & COO of TP-Link India, addressed the partners, expressing confidence in the visit’s impact and said “We believe the tour provided valuable insights and reinforced confidence in our solutions. At TP-Link, we are firmly committed to the ‘Make in India’ initiative. Currently, 91.5% of our sales come from Made-in-India products, and we aim to increase this to 96% by the end of the year.”

He further added, “Beginning 2026 our aim is to export products made in India to TP-Link OBUs in Asia Pacific”.

Visiting partners were equally ecstatic and elated at the opportunity provided and a few of the members shared their views.

Dr. Nilesh Thakare, MD and Co-Founder, Daccess IT Infra Pvt Ltd, Pune, Maharashtra,

Dr. Nilesh Thakare, MD and Co-Founder, Daccess IT Infra Pvt Ltd, Pune, Maharashtra, expressed his appreciation, “I thank TP-Link team! The factory visit was superb. The arrangements were impeccable, and it was a truly superb experience. Witnessing the Make-in-India manufacturing process of Wi-Fi APs, switches, and other products firsthand was truly insightful. The hospitality, food, and fun were all top-notch. I look forward to a long-term relationship.”

Mr. Debasis Behera, Trioline Tech Solutions, Bhubaneswar, Odisha added, “Thanks Team TP-Link for arranging such an insightful factory visit. Witnessing the entire process of assembling in both factories was really amazing. Hoping to see 100% products, including chips and PCBs, manufactured in India soon. Returned back home with lots of good memories and learnings and further strengthening relationship with the brand.”

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / TP-Link

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 192