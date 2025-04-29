Tuesday, April 29, 2025
TP-Link Elevates Sanjay Sehgal as CEO & MD and Bijoy Alaylo as COO

TP-Link has appointed Mr. Sanjay Sehgal as the new Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director for India. Marking a milestone, Mr. Sehgal becomes the first Indian to take charge as the local CEO for the global networking giant.

Formerly serving as Chief Operating Officer, Mr. Sehgal brings a wealth of experience and a deep understanding of the Indian market to his new role. “This new chapter is not just about growth; it’s about contributing meaningfully to India’s digital infrastructure and innovation story,” he said, reflecting on TP-Link’s evolving vision.

Stepping into Mr. Sehgal’s previous position, Mr. Bijoy Alaylo has been named the new Chief Operating Officer. Mr. Alaylo, who formerly served as Vice President of the company’s surveillance division, is expected to bring operational strength and strategic agility to TP-Link’s expanding portfolio.

The leadership restructuring comes at a time when TP-Link is strengthening its foothold in India, venturing into new product segments and aligning with the country’s rapid digital transformation. With over 24% market share in consumer Wi-Fi products as of 2024 (IDC), TP-Link remains the undisputed leader in the space.

This new leadership era underscores TP-Link’s commitment to not just market leadership, but also meaningful contribution to India’s digital growth journey.

