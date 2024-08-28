TP-Link Elevates Partner Relationships with a Cherishable Journey to Hong Kong & Macau

- Advertisement -

TP-Link, a global leader in networking solutions, concluded its highly anticipated incentive trip for partners to Hong Kong and Macau, from August 13th to 17th 2024, about 17 partners + Employees from across India, embarked on a memorable experience that combined rich cultural exploration, luxurious hospitality, and a glimpse into TP-Link’s future strategies.

The group explored the vibrant blend of heritage and modernity that defines Hong Kong and Macau. The itinerary included sightseeing tours, cultural experiences, and insightful sessions where TP-Link’s upcoming plans for FY 2024-25 were discussed.

Mr. Mohit Maheshpuria, GM Distribution SMB Channel, TP-Link India

Commenting on the event, Mr. Mohit Maheshpuria, GM Distribution SMB Channel, TP-Link India said, “Our esteemed partners experienced the captivating contrasts of Hong Kong and Macau while enjoying seamless hospitality. This journey symbolizes TP-Link India’s ongoing commitment to nurturing strong partnerships and driving mutual success. We look forward to more such opportunities to celebrate and strengthen our collaborations.”

Mr. Vikas Sharma, Air Networking Solution – Ahmedabad said, “Partnering with TP-Link for over six years has been a rewarding journey. Their foreign trips blend luxury with valuable experiences, offering great company, knowledge-sharing, and memorable moments. A big thank you to the entire team for always treating us like family. Excited for the next adventure”!

Mr. Rakesh Sharma, OST Electronics Pvt. Ltd., Chandigarh

Mr. Rakesh Sharma, OST Electronics Pvt. Ltd., Chandigarh said, “I had an unforgettable time on this trip, surrounded by great company and TP-Link team. Though I was initially nervous, the warm and friendly atmosphere quickly made me feel at home. Macau’s vibrant culture, lively casinos, and the amazing Disneyland experience were highlights. Looking forward to more such trips.

TP-Link extends heartfelt thanks to all participants for their enthusiasm and cooperation, and anticipates organizing more enriching experiences in the future.

