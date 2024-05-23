TP-Link Corporation Group Announces Completion of Corporate Restructuring, Marking a New Era in its Future Evolution

- Advertisement -

TP-Link Corporation Group (TP-Link®), a global leader in high quality networking products, announces that it has completed a global restructuring marking a significant milestone in positioning TP-Link to advance key growth initiatives.

Under the new corporate structure, TP-Link Corporation Group now operates dual headquarter companies to bolster its worldwide business:

1. Its United States headquarter, TP-Link Global Inc., oversees products and marketing and operates an R&D center. TP-Link Global Inc. officially commenced operations in Irvine, California in 2023.

2. Its Singapore headquarter, TP-Link Corporation Pte. Ltd., established in 2005, serves as the holding company for the Group’s operations.

In early 2022, TP-Link Corporation Group (TP-Link®) began its formal organizational separation from TP-LINK Technologies Co., Ltd. (TP-LINK®) in China, that each of them functions as a standalone entity. This separation encompasses all shareholdings and operational aspects, including legal entities, workforce, research and development, production, marketing, and customer service.

TP-Link Corporation Group now operates four major R&D centers, three manufacturing bases*, and 42 subsidiaries worldwide, managing the full spectrum of product development, high-quality production, streamlined delivery, and sales. Under the new structure, TP-Link forges stronger global partnerships, while bolstering its strategic business execution capabilities worldwide. TP-Link India began its Make in India initiative through an EMS partner in August 2022. Our Make in India initiative starts with a focus on India, and carries a long-term vision of serving customers globally.

With independent sub-brands such as Tapo®, Kasa®, Omada®, VIGI®, and Aginet™, TP-Link Corporation Group (TP-Link®) is dedicated to delivering reliable, high-performance, convenient products and services across home-business-ISP networking, security monitoring, and consumer electronics to users in over 170 countries and regions. Embracing professionalism, innovation, excellence, and simplicity, we aim to assist our clients in achieving remarkable global performance and enable consumers to enjoy the wonders of technology.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / TP-Link

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429