TP Link consistently leads the WLAN segment with market share of 24.1% during 4Q21

- Advertisement -

With a market share of 24.1%, TP-Link was the market leader in the WLAN segment during 4Q21. Within the enterprise-class WLAN segment, Cisco was the market leader with a 19.7% market share followed by HPE with 18.1%.

TP Link, a leading provider of consumer and business networking products, has been consistently ranked as the No. 1 global provider of WLAN devices for 10 years, according to the IDC Quarterly Wireless LAN Tracker, Q4 2020.

The latest IDC WLAN Tracker revealed that TP-Link shipped 18 million WLAN products in Q4 2020, occupying a global market share of 17.8%. In the last decade, apart from retaining the first position in shipping SOHO WLAN products, TP-Link has witnessed the phenomenal growth of its Business WLAN products in the European and Southeast Asian markets. TP-Link iterates its innovation of the latest technologies including Wi-Fi 6, Wi-Fi 6E, SDN, and more.

India’s Enterprise Networking Market Continues with Offices Beginning to Open, the Market Grew at 13.6% YoY Growth in 4Q21

India’s networking market which includes Ethernet Switch, Routers, and WLAN segments witnessed a 13.6% year-over-year (YoY) growth in terms of vendor revenues during 4Q21 (Oct-Dec). With organizations looking to re-open campuses, the investments in the non-DC networking infrastructure have grown significantly over the last few quarters. Having said this, vendors were still seen to be battling with chip shortages, increasing freight costs, increased import costs due to currency fluctuations. Infrastructure lead times have currently risen to the levels of 26-28 weeks for many vendors and are expected to stay the same for some more quarters to come with the Russia-Ukraine conflict worsening the scenario. However, as vendors are looking to clear their shipment backlogs, IDC expects the next few quarters to have steady market growth as demand for networking infrastructure looks very stable.

Switching business in India had a 25.7% YoY growth by vendor revenue during 4Q421. The non-DC switching business had a significant YoY growth of 41.5% owing to the sharp decline in 4Q20 revenues due to COVID-19. Organizations, specifically in the services segment were starting to invest significantly in the non-DC segment ahead of office opening in April 2022. DC switching had a high single-digit growth rate of 9.3% YoY during 4Q21. Key industries that contributed to the switching business include services, telecom, manufacturing, and government.

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com/ roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.