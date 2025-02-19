TP-Link Coming Up with Two New Service Centers in Lucknow & Chandigarh for Enhanced Support

- Advertisement -

TP-LINK is a leading networking and CCTV brand in India, renowned for its exceptional quality and service. The company’s commitment to excellence has earned it a strong reputation in the market.

Recently, TP-LINK has expanded its presence in India by launching several new service centers. Additionally, two more service centers are slated to open in Lucknow and Chandigarh, demonstrating the company’s dedication to providing top-notch products and customer service to the Indian market.

The grand openings, scheduled for February 19, 2025, in Lucknow and February 21, 2025, in Chandigarh, align with the company’s vision – “Together, We Power the Future.” These centers will offer seamless technical assistance, faster product servicing, and enhanced customer support, ensuring TP-Link users enjoy uninterrupted connectivity and security solutions.

Lucknow Event Details:

Date: Wednesday, 19th February 2025

Time: 11:00 AM

Venue: House No. 23/031/FF-4, Asha Bhawan, Gokhale Marg, Lucknow

Chandigarh Event Details:

Date: Friday, 21st February 2025

Time: 10:00 AM

Venue: SCO 34, Sector 41-D, Second Floor, Chandigarh

TP-Link India continues its expansion with past grand openings in Nehru Place, New Delhi, Asia’s largest IT hub, and Chennai, strengthening its presence and commitment to seamless connectivity and customer service.

With these expansions, TP-Link continues to set new benchmarks in customer service and innovation. The brand invites partners, customers, and tech enthusiasts to witness this milestone and experience unmatched service excellence firsthand.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / TP-Link

