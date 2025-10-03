TP-Link Celebrates Surveillance Partner Success with Exclusive Phuket Trip

- Advertisement -

TP-Link, a global leader in reliable networking and surveillance solutions, reinforced its commitment to its surveillance channel partners by celebrating their achievements with an exclusive international trip to Phuket, Thailand. This initiative was part of TP-Link India’s Surveillance Partner Engagement Scheme, designed to drive growth, reward performance, and strengthen community bonds across the country.

Driving Growth & Connectivity

The scheme, which ran from January to March 2025, garnered tremendous participation, with 723 partners successfully achieving scheme targets. Among them, 127 top-performing partners qualified for the international reward, reflecting TP-Link’s inclusive approach to growth and its commitment to empowering partners across India.

Celebrating Excellence in Phuket

The Phuket trip offered partners an exciting blend of celebration, networking, and community engagement. Activities included visits to Tiger Park, a Coral Island Tour, and other iconic Phuket attractions, ensuring a memorable experience beyond business recognition. The trip highlighted TP-Link’s dedication to nurturing lasting relationships and strengthening its surveillance partner ecosystem.

Partner Testimonials

“A heartfelt thanks to TP-Link India for sponsoring our unforgettable Phuket trip. Truly a memorable experience, and I look forward to continued growth together.”

– Jubair Palliyalil, Ctech Distributors LLP

Leadership Insight

Mr. Bijoy Alaylo, COO & Director, TP-Link India

Mr. Bijoy Alaylo, COO & Director, TP-Link India said, “Our partners are at the heart of TP-Link’s success. This trip to Phuket was our way of celebrating their contribution, while also creating a platform for stronger collaboration and community. As we expand deeper into India, we remain committed to enabling partner growth with rewarding opportunities and future-ready solutions.”

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / TP-Link

