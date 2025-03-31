TP-Link Backs Indian Businesses: Invests in L&D for Channel Partners

- Advertisement -

TP-Link India, part of US based TP-Link Systems Inc a global provider of reliable networking devices, as part of its continuous efforts to help its Indian channel partners scale their businesses, this month invested in a learning and development (L&D) visit to Japan for its system integrator and regional distributors involved in enterprise Business.

This comes as the company introduced SolutionX, a flagship partner development and incentive program, where TP-Link provides knowledge and solutions backed with marketing and events and technical expertise.

The trip to Japan gave TP-Link’s channel partners vital exposure to the technical prowess in the country as well as ideas on innovation to implement in their operations. TP-Link’s partner distributors and integrators also benefitted from detailed industry discussions on market demand and feedback.

TP-Link India regularly organises such all-expenses paid immersive trips for its Indian enterprise channel partners, as it looks to equip them with vital technology and best market practises. The company has been working with small and medium business enterprises, enabling them to grow their revenues and market presence. In the past, TP-Link’s partners have undergone similar experiences in Australia and Switzerland.

Mr. Sanjay Sehgal, Chief Operating Officer and Director, TP-Link India

Expressing his gratitude, Mr. Sanjay Sehgal, Chief Operating Officer and Director, TP-Link India, stated, “At TP-Link India, we deeply value our partners’ commitment and contributions. This experience was our way of appreciating their efforts, building up camaraderie and giving them an opportunity to explore Japan leisurely. We believe in strengthening our relationships beyond business and remain committed to helping Indian enterprises reach new heights.”

A Kolkata-based channel partner, speaking about the experience, said, “I am deeply grateful to the TP-Link team for such a well-organized and memorable experience. Just like TP-Link’s products, the entire visit was designed with precision and excellence, offering us an opportunity to learn, explore, and create unforgettable memories.”

Apart from the other many activities planned for 2025, TP-Link plans to organise an immersive visit to its global headquarters in California, USA, in the coming months for its enterprise channel partners.

