TP-Link Awards its Regional Business Distributors with Trip to Sri Lanka

TP-Link India rewarded its top-performing Regional Distributors a trip to Sri Lanka. Partners qualified for the Foreign Trip Scheme (FTS) for achieving sales targets for TP-Link SMB business in FY 2021-22.FTS (Foreign Trip Scheme) is a target based scheme conceptualized by TP-Link India and RP tech India that rewards partners for achieving specific targets. Its objective is to reward top performing partners and offer them a networking platform to increase bondage with the brand and peers.

Sri Lanka FTS provided partners with a much-needed break after almost 2 years of the pandemic. They thoroughly enjoyed visiting famous tourist places in the island country. Mr. Mukesh Jain, the owner of Bengaluru based MaditInfotech, said, “I always look forward to TP-Link and RP tech FTS. What could be a better reward for our hard work than this? It was well-organized, and I enjoyed it a lot. I was excited to meet my industry friends and TP-Link team after almost two years. We had a good exchange of ideas on next year’s plan. I thank TP-Link India and RP tech India for all arrangements.”

Mr. Sanjay Sehgal, Sr. VP – SMB & Telecom at TP-Link India

TP-Link and RP tech teams also leveraged the platform to discuss its vision for the TP-Link SMB business in the next fiscal and the channel plan. Mr. Sanjay Sehgal, Sr. VP – SMB & Telecom at TP-Link India, said, “This is the second FTS with RP tech and the experience was fantastic. I congratulate the team for their efforts in making this trip a grand success. I also congratulate partners for qualifying for this reward. I am sure that the activity will help in strengthening the bond to boost the TP-Link SMB business in India.”

RP tech India is the authorized distributor of TP-Link’s entire SMB line of solutions, including indoor and outdoor access points, load balance routers, VPN routers, unmanaged, smart, managed switches, SPF modules, media converter and splitters since 2018. The networking business has seen steady growth in India, especially in the last three years. RP tech is bullish over this business.

“We are known for our value added support to brands and partners and FTS is one of the important initiatives we are proud of. Partners go through an incentive screening process to qualify for the reward. It is the biggest motivation and inspire their fellow business owners to do better. Our networking business has witnessed an impressive growth in the last few years and we are very bullish over this vertical. We have planned couple of strategic channel engagement programs to boost the channel business,” said Mr. Rajesh Goenka, Director, Sales & Marketing, RP tech India.

