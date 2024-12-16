TP-Link Announces the Grand Opening of its New Office in Delhi Strengthening Roots to Power the Future

- Advertisement -

TP-Link India has unveiled its new office in Nehru Place, New Delhi, the heart of Asia’s largest IT market. This strategic move highlights TP-Link’s dedication to scaling its operations, fostering stronger connections, and delivering unparalleled support to customers and partners in the Region.

The opening ceremony was attended by TP-Link’s senior leadership, including Mr. Lynn Wang, MD & CEO, Mr. Sanjay Sehgal, Director & COO, Mr. Bijoy Alaylo, Vice President – Consumer Surveillance and Networking Distribution, Mr. Savio Almeida, Associate Vice President – Marketing and Operations, and Mr. Rajendra Mohanty, General Manager – Sales, alongside Branch Head, other key Stakeholders, and Employees.

Mr. Lynn Wang, MD & CEO, TP-Link India

Mr. Lynn Wang, MD & CEO, TP-Link India, expressed his enthusiasm about the launch, stating, “This new office marks a significant milestone in TP-Link’s growth story in India. As we continue to expand, this facility will empower us to better serve our customers, strengthen partnerships, and further establish ourselves as a trusted leader in networking and surveillance solutions.”

Mr. Rajendra Mohanty, GM-Sales, TP-Link India

Sharing similar sentiments, Mr. Rajendra Mohanty, GM-Sales, TP-Link India said, “The new office is built to enhance the experience for both our partners and customers. It is a hub where they can interact with our latest products and technologies while fostering collaboration to achieve shared success.”

The newly inaugurated office is designed to serve as a dynamic hub for TP-Link’s national operations. It showcases the brand’s diverse portfolio of high-performance networking, smart home, and surveillance products. The space provides visitors, customers, and partners with a hands-on experience of TP-Link’s cutting-edge solutions.

This strategic expansion underlines TP-Link India’s unwavering commitment to innovation, collaboration, and customer satisfaction. With its new facility, TP-Link is set to drive the future of connectivity and security solutions, empowering businesses and individuals across the country.

