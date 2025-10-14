Tuesday, October 14, 2025
TP-Link Achieves Breakthrough with First Wi-Fi 8 Connection

By NCN News Network
TP-Link India, a leading global provider of consumer and business networking products, announced it has successfully demonstrated Wi-Fi 8 connectivity, transmitting data with a prototype device developed through a joint industry partnership. This achievement represents a major step toward defining the next generation of wireless technology.

The test successfully validated both the Wi-Fi 8 beacon and data throughput, confirming the viability of the technology and marking a critical milestone in Wi-Fi 8 development. This technology is poised to deliver the ultra-reliable wireless performance that the industry will require as more devices and bandwidth-intensive applications come online.

Through ongoing collaboration with ecosystem partners, TP-Link is dedicated to advancing the technologies that will shape the next era of connectivity, offering users unprecedented speed, stability and reliability.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / TP-Link

