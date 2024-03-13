Wednesday, March 13, 2024
Hot News

Toyota Motor Vietnam selects Synology as its data management partner

By NCN News Network
Toyota Motor Vietnam, one of Vietnam’s largest automobile manufacturers, has partnered with Synology to strengthen its data management infrastructure for its growing data storage and resiliency demands.

Mr. Bui Ta Hoan, IT Division Head at Toyota Motor Vietnam
Mr. Bui Ta Hoan, IT Division Head at Toyota Motor Vietnam

“Synology’s storage solution has increased our business resilience,” said Mr. Bui Ta Hoan, IT Division Head at Toyota Motor Vietnam. “Synology is reliable, secure, and provides future-proofing scalability for growing data needs.”

Toyota Motor Vietnam deployed Synology data management systems to securely store hundreds of terabytes of data that are generated from assembling over 10,000 vehicles per year. Together with Synology’s high availability and remote data protection features, Toyota Motor Vietnam’s IT infrastructure is more resilient than ever against disruptions.

Mr. Russell Chen, Synology Sales Manager for South Asia
Mr. Russell Chen, Synology Sales Manager for South Asia

“Synology solutions are widely adopted in the manufacturing industry for a few simple reasons,” said Mr. Russell Chen, Synology Sales Manager for South Asia. “Its robustness and ease of use save our customers considerable time. We’re proud to be able to transform and help modernize Toyota Motor Vietnam’s data management and protection needs.”

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Toyota Motor

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com9811346846/9625243429

