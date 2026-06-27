Toshiba Launches GridDB Startup Program to Collaborate with Innovators and Co-Create Future Technologies

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Toshiba Corporation announced the launch of the GridDB Startup Program, a strategic initiative that will empower startups in building and scaling real-time industrial solutions on GridDB Cloud, Toshiba’s distributed time-series database for Big Data and IoT systems. Applications are open here from June 24, 2026.

In a business world driven by constantly growing flows of information, identifying and extracting value requires systems that can accurately and reliably analyze massive volumes of data in real time with no disruption to operations. GridDB, Toshiba’s distributed time‑series database, addresses these challenges by delivering strengths in reliability, low latency, and horizontal scalability.

The launch of GridDB Startup Program is part of Toshiba’s broader effort to foster long-term partnerships with startups that advance co-development of solutions and bring new ideas to life. The program aims to combine Toshiba’s expertise in data infrastructure with the creativity and agility of startups in generating new use cases and technology breakthroughs in IoT, AI and machine learning, smart infrastructure, healthcare, finance, real-time analytics, and other areas.

The program provides participants with essential technology, reduces barriers to innovation, and enables collaborative experimentation. Access to GridDB Cloud and GridDB’s technical expertise gives the participants ability to concentrate solely on product development rather than infrastructure management, and to rapidly prototype, validate, and scale concepts. The program also delivers resources and incentives to foster early-stage growth, supporting startups in accelerating time-to-market and taking solutions to the global level.

Key Incentives of the GridDB Startup Program:

Complimentary access to GridDB Cloud

Dedicated technical support from GridDB’s experts

Opportunities for joint marketing and promotional activities with Toshiba’s GridDB team

Potential connection with Toshiba Corporate Venture Capital

Applications are open from June 24, 2026 for 26 countries and regions where GridDB Cloud is available. Details and application form are here.

Through collaborations nurtured in the GridDB Startup Program, Toshiba will continue to contribute to the advancement of digital transformation (DX) and the realization of future cyber-physical systems.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Toshiba

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