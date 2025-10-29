Toshiba Invites Innovators to Shape the Future of IoT at GridDB Cloud IoT Hackathon

- Advertisement -

Toshiba Digital Solutions Corporation, together with Toshiba Software India Pvt. Ltd., is pleased to announce the first ever GridDB Cloud IoT Hackathon, a two-day, in-person event that will take place in Bengaluru, India from January 31 to February 1, 2026. The hackathon invites startups, students, and developers to take on the challenge of developing real-time IoT applications using GridDB® Cloud, Toshiba’s fully managed time-series database available on Microsoft Azure Marketplace.

Toshiba is organizing the hackathon to promote the capabilities of GridDB® Cloud, which became available worldwide in April this year. GridDB® Cloud serves as a core data infrastructure for digital transformation, enabling organizations to collect and analyze large volumes of data, uncover valuable insights, and drive new business initiatives. Rapid data ingestion, low-latency querying, and robust reliability make it a stand-out into supporting real-time analytics and mission-critical operations across industries.

Hackathon participants will have the opportunity to develop and prototype IoT solutions that address real-world challenges in areas as diverse as smart manufacturing, energy, mobility, and healthcare. The top five teams will be selected as finalists from a pool of online submissions. Once selected, they will receive direct technical support and mentorship from GridDB® engineers during the onsite event, helping them deepen their expertise in time-series data management and cloud-native development. Finalists will present their proofs-of-concept to a panel of judges, with outstanding projects eligible for additional support and recognition.

Throughout the hackathon, participants can get hands-on experience with the latest IoT technologies, connect with fellow innovators, and receive valuable feedback. The event offers a unique chance to grow technical skills, expand professional networks, and make a meaningful impact in the IoT field.

Applications are open now through December 14, 2025.

