Top Two ASUS Business Laptops To Give You True Freedom with Customization Options

- Advertisement -

This Independence Day, experience the true essence of freedom with ASUS business laptops, designed to adapt to your unique needs and preferences. In the fast-paced world of business, having the right tools at your fingertips can make all the difference, rather than having too many tools that do not add value at workplace. Why settle for a laptop that come with standard options, forcing your employees to cut corners and adjust according to these features? ASUS offers highly customizable laptops that provide the power, security, and flexibility you need to work your way. Discover the true meaning of independence in the corporate world with these two powerful ASUS options:

ASUS ExpertBook B3404CVA: ASUS is a globally recognized brand for its quality, security, durability and innovations. The ASUS ExpertBook B3404 is perfect for businesses that prioritize these values. This laptop offers exceptional performance with options up to the 13th Gen Intel® Core™ i7 Processor and NVIDIA® GeForce RTX2050 graphics, making it ideal for both daily tasks and graphics-intensive work. With a 63 Wh battery providing up to 10 hours of usage, and up to 64GB DDR5 memory ensuring smooth multitasking, you can work uninterrupted all day long. The WQXGA anti-glare IPS display delivers stunning visuals, while its military-grade durability, certified by the MIL-STD 810H standard, ensures it can withstand the rigors of business travel. Enterprise-Grade Security features, including the optional Intel vPro® Enterprise Platform, Trusted Platform Module (TPM) 2.0, BIOS/HDD Password, and Webcam Privacy Shield, safeguard your data. The 180-degree lay-flat hinge, multiple I/O ports, and USB-C fast charging enhance usability for professionals on the move.

More Details about this business laptop: https://in.asus.click/ExpertBookB3Webpage

ASUS ExpertBook B1402CVA: The ASUS ExpertBook B1402CVA is a 14-inch business laptop, designed for commercial users who need a powerful, portable partner for business productivity and everyday learning. It is a highly-mobile laptop, primed to deliver impressive performance, enterprise-level security, military-grade durability, and extensive connectivity — ensuring they’re the perfect portable partner to empower business productivity, everyday learning, and more. The unique dual-vented exhaust system allows for sustained peak performance, and the fast USB-C charging powers up the 3-cell 42Wh battery to 60% in just about 49 minutes, providing up to 7 hours of productivity on a single charge. The NanoEdge display offers a wide 178° viewing angle, making it easy to see the screen from any angle. The lay-flat hinge allows the screen to open a full 180°, enhancing flexibility and collaboration. With up to an Intel Core i7 processor (13th Gen), up to 48 GB memory, and up to 2 TB PCIe® 4.0 M.2 storage, this laptop is built to blast through everyday tasks with ease.

More Details about this business laptop: https://in.asus.click/ExpertBookB1402CVAonWebpage

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / ASUS

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429

Post Views: 106