Top Seven AI-Powered ASUS Laptops That Will Redefine Productivity in 2025

In 2025, ASUS is reshaping what it means to be productive with a lineup of AI-powered laptops that combine cutting-edge performance, intuitive features, and stunning design. Whether you’re a multitasking professional, a digital creator, or someone who simply wants a smarter computing experience, these devices deliver power and intelligence like never before. Here are the seven four AI-powered ASUS laptops designed to transform how you work and play.

1. ASUS Zenbook A14 (UX3407QA): The lightest Copilot+ PC with serious AI inside

At just 990 grams, the Zenbook A14 is the world’s lightest Copilot+ PC, but don’t let the size fool you. It packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon X Series processor with a 45 TOPS NPU, enabling smooth on-device AI features like Recall, Live Captions, and AI Cocreator. Wrapped in a sleek Ceraluminum chassis that meets military-grade durability, this ultra-mobile laptop boasts a Lumina OLED display, Dolby Atmos audio, and up to 32 hours of battery life. With Microsoft Pluton security, an FHD IR camera, and Passkey support, it’s smart, secure, and built for the AI-powered life on the move.

E-shop Link: https://www.asus.com/in/laptops/for-home/zenbook/asus-zenbook-a14-ux3407/

Price: ₹ 89,990.00

2. ASUS Vivobook 14 Flip (TP3407VA): Convertible OLED laptop with Intel AI power

The Vivobook 14 Flip is a smart choice for users who want flexibility without compromise. Powered by up to an Intel Core Ultra 7 processor with an Intel AI Boost NPU (47 TOPS), this 2-in-1 device is ready for AI-driven tasks like real-time transcription, background blur, and Copilot+ workflows. Its 14-inch 2.8K OLED touchscreen supports stylus input and flips 360°, offering laptop, tablet, tent, or stand modes. With up to 32GB LPDDR5x RAM, Wi-Fi 7, and up to 28-hour battery life, it’s a versatile AI partner for hybrid work, learning, and creativity.

3. ASUS Vivobook 16 (X1607QA): AI-enabled 16” laptop built on the Snapdragon X platform

If you’re looking for large-screen productivity powered by AI smarts, the Vivobook 16 hits the sweet spot. This Copilot+ PC runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon X Plus/Elite processor, featuring 45 TOPS, enabling intelligent features like Windows Studio Effects, AI recall, and real-time translation, right on-device. Its 16-inch WUXGA display gives you more room to work, while smart sensors enable adaptive brightness and dimming based on your environment. With long-lasting battery (up to 27 hours), an IR camera for secure sign-ins, and robust thermals in a slim chassis, this laptop delivers quiet strength and intelligent support for demanding multitaskers.

E-shop Link: https://www.asus.com/in/laptops/for-home/vivobook/asus-vivobook-16-x1607q/

Price: ₹ 59,990.00

4. ASUS Zenbook Duo (UX8406CA): Dual-screen productivity powered by Intel AI

The Zenbook Duo is a multitasking dream machine for power users who live in multiple apps at once. This dual-screen marvel features two 14 inch 3K OLED touchscreens with 120Hz refresh rate and 100% DCI-P3 color gamut—stacked vertically or used side-by-side to deliver a desktop-like experience you can take anywhere. Under the hood is the Intel Core Ultra 9 processor, Intel Arc graphics, and Intel AI Boost NPU, working together to enable AI-enhanced workflows, from code completion and smart photo editing to immersive presentations and media production. A detachable Bluetooth keyboard, fold-out kickstand, and up to 32 GB RAM + 1 TB SSD ensure you’re always operating at peak performance. Whether you’re a designer, streamer, or developer, the Zenbook Duo turns every project into a seamless, AI-powered playground.

E-shop Link: https://www.asus.com/in/laptops/for-home/zenbook/asus-zenbook-duo-2024-ux8406/

Price: ₹ 1,59,990.00

5. Vivobook S14 (S3407QA): The AI-Powered Leap Forward

Built as ASUS’ next-level AI PC, the Vivobook S14 (S3407QA) is among the brand’s first Copilot+ PCs, powered by the Snapdragon X Series processor and a dedicated 45 TOPS NPU. This laptop is designed to handle AI-native workflows with zero lag, whether you’re using ASUS’ built-in AI apps or running demanding creative tasks. At just 1.42cm thin and under 1.5kg, its sleek sandwich-metal build is perfect for mobility without compromise. You also get up to 30.5 hours of battery life from the 70WHr battery, making it a reliable companion for hybrid workers and students. The 2.5K 14-inch display, FHD IR camera with Windows Hello, and physical privacy shutter complete the package for a smarter, safer experience.

E-shop Link: https://in.store.asus.com/ai-powered-light-weight-laptop-asus-vivobook-s14-s3407qa-kp020ws.html

Price: ₹ 74,990.00

6. Vivobook S14 (S3407CA): Smart and Seamless Everyday AI

Ideal for multitaskers, creators, and anyone seeking a smarter everyday companion, the Vivobook S14 (S3407CA) delivers ASUS Everyday AI Experiences with the latest Intel Core Ultra 7 255H processor. It intelligently balances performance and battery life, offering up to 20 hours of use while weighing just 1.39kg. The chassis is crafted from durable sandwich-metal, blending premium design with portability. Its 16:10 14-inch display is certified for low blue light, making long hours easier on the eyes. Add in an FHD IR camera, privacy shutter, and snappy Windows Hello logins, and you’ve got a device that keeps up with both work and play.

E-shop Link: https://in.store.asus.com/ai-powered-light-weight-laptop-asus-vivobook-s14-s3407ca-ly057ws.html

Price: ₹ 80,990.00

7. Vivobook S16 OLED (S3607CA): Big Screen Brilliance with AI Inside

Want immersive visuals and smart performance? The Vivobook S16 OLED (S3607CA) is your answer. Equipped with up to an Intel Core Ultra 7 255H processor and ASUS Everyday AI capabilities, this laptop offers serious productivity on a larger canvas. You can choose between a 16-inch 144Hz IPS display or a FHD+ OLED screen with 89% screen-to-body ratio—ideal for binge-worthy visuals or high-efficiency multitasking. It stays surprisingly light and sleek thanks to its sandwich-metal chassis, and runs for up to 20 hours on a single charge. Like its S14 siblings, it features an FHD IR camera, privacy shutter, and military-grade durability for all-around dependability.

NCN MAGAZINE / ASUS

