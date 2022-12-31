Top IT Services & Solutions Companies Keeping Businesses Running Smoothly

- Advertisement - -

As the world witnessed the transformation in the post-pandemic era, there were a lot of IT companies that were playing as the backbone of the economy, making it as smooth as possible for people. IT services companies were assisting other businesses to manage operations, security and delivery of information alongside many more functions. In the new digital era, these companies helped businesses to ensure necessary software and hardware deployments, product design, consulting etc., which were required at a higher pace than ever to deal with the evolution. The huge umbrella of the services held by these IT companies work day in and day out to keep the show going for business across the country.

Listing down below a few such companies:

InfoVision

InfoVision is a US-based leading IT Services and Solutions company with the vision to empower business organisations and transform them into intelligent data-driven digital enterprises by placing intuitive tech in their control. The tech service firm specialize in Data engineering, AI/ML, 5G, Cloud, Blockchain, IoT, Metaverse, Mobility & Robotics, Enterprise cyber security & Risk, Social media analytics and Sales to help client reimagine their business, discover new ideas, and ensure their future readiness. It is building companies future ready by pushing digital transformation at all levels – strategy and roadmap advisory services, Proof of Concepts, full-scale implementation, integration, and post-transformation enablement. With 26+ years of industry experience it have reinforced its Agile and Safe implementation practises to re-engineer business outcomes for a broad range of clients including the Fortune 500, Fortune 1000, Global 2000, venture-backed firms, and ISVs. Infovision Inc. GPTW® (Great Place to Work®) certified for the year 2022 for its world-class employee infrastructure and people-centric practices. Additionally, it also features as one of the highest-rated digital services companies in Glassdoor ratings.

Happiest Minds

Happiest Minds Technologies Limited, a Mindful IT Company, enables digital transformation for enterprises and technology providers by delivering seamless customer experiences, business efficiency, and actionable insights. We do this by leveraging a spectrum of disruptive technologies such as: artificial intelligence, blockchain, cloud, digital process automation, internet of things, robotics/drones, security, virtual/augmented reality, etc. Positioned as ‘Born Digital . Born Agile’, our capabilities span digital solutions, infrastructure, product engineering and security. We deliver these services across industry sectors such as automotive, BFSI, consumer packaged goods, e-commerce, edutech, engineering R&D, hi-tech, manufacturing, retail and travel/transportation/hospitality. A Great Place to Work-Certified company, Happiest Minds is headquartered in Bangalore, India with operations in the U.S., UK, Canada, Australia and Middle East.

LTIMindtree

LTIMindtree is a new kind of technology consulting firm. We help businesses transform – from core to experience – to thrive in the marketplace of the future. With a unique blend of the engineering DNA with the experience DNA, LTIMindtree helps businesses get to the future, faster.

LTIMindtrees’s purpose is enshrined in our values and reflected in the mindfulness we bring to using technology and solving business problems. Purpose guides our actions; it shapes strategy and provides predictability to execution; it is the foundation for service excellence. Our clients, from across industries, geographies and cultures, partners with us for what we do and as much for why we do it. The Purpose, vision, and values of LTIMindtree ensure we are committed to sustainable growth that propels our clients to future, faster together.

Tata Consultancy Services

Tata Consultancy Services is an IT services, consulting and business solutions organization that has been partnering with many of the world’s largest businesses for the past 50 years. We believe innovation and collective knowledge can transform all our futures with greater purpose. It is an Indian multinational information technology services and consulting company with its headquarters in Mumbai. It is a part of the Tata Group and operates in 150 locations across 46 countries. In July 2022, it was reported that TCS had over 600,000 employees worldwide.

WIPRO

Wipro Limited is a leading technology services and consulting company focused on building innovative solutions that address clients’ most complex digital transformation needs. We leverage our holistic portfolio of capabilities in consulting, design, engineering, operations, and emerging technologies to help clients realize their boldest ambitions and build future-ready, sustainable businesses. A company recognized globally for its comprehensive portfolio of services, strong commitment to sustainability and good corporate citizenship, we have over 250,000 dedicated employees serving clients across 66 countries. We deliver on the promise of helping our customers, colleagues, and communities thrive in an ever-changing world.

