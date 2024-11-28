Top Inverter brand in India for reliable power solutions – Su-Kam

- Advertisement -

In today’s technology-driven world power outages can disrupt daily life. It is, therefore, a reliable inverter with a sturdy battery backup system is unavoidable not only for the households but for commercial establishments also.

Amid this scenario, Su-Kam has already built a reputation as a trusted name in the inverter industry. Surpassing all the leading players in this segment, Su-Kam offers high-quality and innovative power backup systems. The brand provides a wide range of inverters that cater to power requirements during outages.

Su-Kam’s advanced technology coupled with robust customer support and long-lasting products equally make it the top choice for millions of Indian households. Su-Kam’s inverters are designed to handle a wide range of power requirements. By calculating the total wattage of essential devices—such as lights, refrigerators, and fans—one can select an inverter from Su-Kam’s portfolio that meets or exceeds the household’s needs. Su-Kam’s inverters also provide the flexibility to accommodate at least 20% more than the total power requirement, ensuring the system can handle any start-up surges and fluctuations from heavy appliances.

Already the Inverter Technologies of Su-Kam have set a distinct benchmark in the industry. The brand offers both modified sine wave and pure sine wave inverters. While modified sine wave inverters are more affordable, the pure sine wave inverters ensure smooth and stable power output. Su-Kam’s pure sine wave inverters provide the highest level of efficiency. While they are ideal for powering sensitive electronics, these inverters are the best option for the households that require uninterrupted power supply precisely for delicate devices.

Su-Kam understands that the right battery is essential for an efficient power backup system. The brand offers both lead-acid and lithium-ion batteries, giving customers the flexibility to choose based on their budget and needs. While lead-acid batteries are more affordable, Su-Kam’s lithium-ion batteries offer superior performance, with a lifespan of up to 10 years, faster charging, and lightweight design. Su-Kam’s inverters are built for durability and longevity, ensuring a reliable power supply for years to come.

One of Su-Kam’s strengths is its ability to offer inverters with optimised backup time, DTS 6 battery charging technology, Smart overload and short circuit protection with auto reset, tailored to the unique power needs of households. With Su-Kam’s inverters equipped with high-capacity batteries long backup time is guaranteed.

Su-Kam’s inverters are easy to install and maintenance-free. Su-Kam’s inverters ensure minimal upkeep, whether they use lead-acid or lithium-ion batteries, both requiring hardly any maintenance. While inverters with lead-acid batteries may need periodic checks, inverters with lithium-ion batteries are practically maintenance-free.

So, choose Su-Kam inverters for reliable, long-lasting, extended backup for computers as compared to ordinary UPS along with innovative power back-up solutions. When it comes to quality and reliability, Su-Kam leads the way in India’s power solutions market. The brand’s commitment to innovation, customer service, and performance has made it the top choice for inverters. Su-Kam’s products are backed by comprehensive warranties, ensuring peace of mind and long-term reliability for consumers.

Su-Kam inverters incorporate several modern features that enhance both convenience and efficiency. These inverters come with automatic low battery protection, which safeguards the battery. Among other exclusive features include battery charging selection options to suit different needs. Equipped with a user-friendly graphic display these inverters equally enable easy monitoring of the system’s performance. Their intelligent load sharing optimises energy usage and then Su-Kam inverters utilise microcontroller-based digital technology powered by MOSFETs which ensures efficient and reliable operation.

Su-Kam inverters are also equipped with automatic transfer switches that ensure smooth transitions between main power source and battery backup during outages. With Su-Kam inverters one can be confident enough to get uninterrupted power and have peace of mind while performing different tasks. Thus, Su-Kam in a nutshell stands tall as India’s top inverter brand that offers seamless performance.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Su-Kam

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 112