Top Gaming Laptops under Rs. 2 Lakh

If you desire to have powerful gaming systems that come with powerful graphics cards, unprecedented processing capacities, high RAM and storage, then these top picks are for you. Coming from the best laptop brands such as Asus, HP, MSI, and more, get access to premium products that elevate the standard experience of PC gaming.

Here are our recommendations for the best gaming laptops under 2 lakh. These are some of the best gaming laptops in India, coming with the likes of the i7/i9 processors or their AMD equivalent, a graphics card with high VRAM and extremely high RAM. Stay prepared for anything that comes up on the road, whether it is a writing assignment, a code-writing project, or a gaming session. Read on to find our recommendations for the best laptops in India.

We narrowed down on a couple of picks due to their specs as well as the good word in the market about their unprecedented quality. These laptops range across some of the best laptop brands such as Asus, MSI, Dell, and HP. Bring home the unparalleled performance to find yourself immersed in your favourite games today with some of the best gaming laptops in India.

(NOTE: Prices mentioned are only indicative and can change with time, seller and region. The merits & usability mentioned are based on market reports. Discrepancies if any are unintentional).

GIGABYTE AERO 5 KE4 Intel Core i7 12th Gen 12700H Gaming Laptop

[Rs. 150,000]

The AERO 5 XE4, which features the latest Intel 12th Generation processor and NVIDIA’s GeForce RTX 3070 Ti. While being ultra slim and portable may not be a tag we can put on the Gigabyte AERO series notebooks, it is still largely designed for content creators and gamers. The AERO 5 XE4 is equipped with some of the premium PC components in the market. For compute, it has the 20-core Intel Core i7-12700H which utilizes a hybrid core architecture to maximize its performance level and energy efficiency. This is then coupled with the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti which is more than capable of powering all the creative applications out there. It also makes the AERO 5 a suitable machine for 3D gaming as well.

The AERO 5 XE4 also comes with a 4K AMOLED display that is Pantone validated and X-Rite Certified. The panel is even HDR capable, and is rated at DisplayHDR 400 True Black.

Key Features

• Preloaded with Windows 11 Home with lifetime validity and Microsoft Office 365 with one-year validity.

• 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12700H (2.3GHz~4.7GHz), Base Core Frequency: 2.3GHz, Performance-core Max Turbo Frequency: 4.7GHz, Efficient-core Max Turbo Frequency: 3.5GHz

• NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Laptop GPU 6GB GDDR6

• 15.6” Thin Bezel Samsung UHD 3840×2160 AMOLED display (VESA DisplayHDR 400 True Black, 100% DCI-P3)

• System Memory : 2x DDR4 Slots (DDR4-3200, Max 64GB)

• Storage : 2x M.2 SSD slots (Type 2280, supports 2x NVMe PCIe Gen4)

• I/O Port : 3x USB 3.2 Gen1 (Type-A), 1x Thunderbolt 4 (Type-C, support Power delivery), 1x HDMI 2.1, 1x mini DP 1.4, 1x 3.5mm Headphone/Microphone Combo Jack, 1x UHS-II SD Card Reader, 1x DC-in Jack, 1x RJ-45

MSI Pulse 17 Intel Core i9-13900H Laptop

[Rs. 183,990]

Here is a powerful laptop that is capable of leveling the playing field with its powerful specifications. MSI is already known to be one of the top brands in India when it comes to building graphics cards. Being a gamer-conscious brand, MSI has delivered a masterpiece with the Pulse 17, which features an Intel Core i9 processor with a speed up to 5.4 GHz.

Enjoy a highly engaging display with its 17.3-inch screen with a resolution of 2560×1440 (QHD). Get a 240Hz refresh rate to get the quickest graphics rendering on your screen, all the while the monitor features an IPS-level panel for further processing. This laptop also comes with the sophisticated technology of Cooler Boost 5, which eliminates the heat without causing too much of a build-up.

Features

• Model: Pulse 17

• Colour: Grey

• Dimensions: 54.2 x 14.1 x 54.2 cm

• Weight: 2.7 kilograms

• Screen Size: 17.3 inch

• Resolution: 2560 x 1440

• Processor: Intel Core i9

• Speed: 5.4 GHz

• RAM: 16GB

• RAM Tech: DDR5

• Maximum RAM Supported: 64GB

• Storage: 1TB SSD

• Graphics Card: Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070

Acer Predator Helios 16 Gaming Laptop

[Rs. 189,990]

For gamers, this laptop comes with a tremendous power of the Nvidia GeForce RT 4070 that comes embedded within this laptop. The VRAM is 8GB, which is unprecedented and will take care of all your gaming needs. A display of 16 inch will pave the way for true immersion whether you play online games or PvE games, which is further backed by IPS technology. Get no glare whatsoever with the anti-glare display, and around-the-clock eye protection. The Acer ComfyView LED-backlit TFT LCD screen will deliver stunning visuals in a resolution of 2560×1600.

Key Features:

• Model: Predator Helios 16

• Dimensions: 61.6 x 11 x 61.6 cm

• Weight: 2.6 kilograms

• Processor: Intel Core i9

• Generation: 12th

• RAM: 16GB

• RAM Tech: DDR5

• Hard Drive: 1TB SSD

• Graphics Card: Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070

• VRAM: 8GB

• Graphics Card Interface: AGP

• Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth

• Backlit Keyboard

Dell G15-5521 Gaming Laptop

[Rs. 162,990]

This Dell laptop is great for any sort of setting you want. Whether it is office use, a long gaming session, or even watching movies, this is exactly what you should be looking for. With the powerful processing speed of the Intel i9 processor, expect zero lag, slowing down or delays. Visually, this laptop will create nothing short of fully immersive graphic renderings. It comes with a 15.6 inch display, which has a QHD resolution of 2560×1600 and an impressive refresh rate of 240Hz. Furthermore, the Gsync Discrete LBL Narrow Border and a dedicated graphics card take this laptop further as one of the best laptops for gaming out there. Dell

Key Features:

• Model: G15-5521 SE

• Dimensions: 27.2 x 35.7 x 2.7 cm

• Weight: 2.81 kilograms

• Processor: Intel Core i9 Processor

• Processor Speed: 3.8 GHz

• Configuration: 24MB Cache, 14 Cores

• RAM: 32GB

• RAM Tech: DDR5

• Graphics Coprocessor: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070

• VRAM: 8GB GDDR6

• Storage: 1TB SSD

• Connectivity: HDMI, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Ethernet, USB, AUX

HP Omen Gaming Laptop

[Rs 173,990]

Powered by a mammoth configuration of the Intel Core i7 processor, this is a laptop you should opt for without any compromise. Coming with a 28 threads configuration along with a 33MB L3 cache limited, you can expect almost all of your processing issues to disappear into thin air. Moreover, by packing this much heat, this HP laptop comes with the OMEN Tempest Cooling, which doesn’t allow heat to build-up and dissipates it right away.

While you get a RAM of 16GB with this gaming laptop, you can expand it up to 32GB with its dual slot configuration. Get hyper-efficient data processing and enhanced visual rendering in 3D with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU.

Key Features:

• Model: HP Omen

• Dimensions: 59.4 x 34.5 x 6.7 cm

• Weight: 2.32 kilograms

• Processor: Intel Core i7

• Configuration: 28 threads, 20 cores, 33MB L3 cache

• Screen Size: 16.1 inch

• Type: Micro-edge

• Brightness: 300 nits

• Response Time: 3ms

• Resolution: 1920 x 1080 pixels

• Refresh Rate: 165Hz

• Processor Speed: 5.5 GHz

• RAM: 16GB

• Max RAM Capacity: 32GB

• Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, USB Type-C, USB Type-A, HDMI

• Graphics Coprocessor: Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070

• VRAM: 8GB

Lenovo Legion 5 Pro Gaming Laptop

[Rs. 134,990]

With its 16-inch screen, Lenovo Legion 5 Pro is a powerhouse gaming laptop designed for the ultimate gaming experience. It offers immersive visuals and smooth gameplay. Packed with an Intel Core i7-11800H processor and 32 GB RAM, it delivers exceptional performance and responsiveness. The 1 TB hard disk ensures ample storage for your games and files. Equipped with an 8GB GDDR6 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 graphics card, it delivers stunning graphics and realistic visuals. Running on Windows 11 Home, it offers a seamless and efficient user interface. The Stingray color adds a touch of sophistication to its sleek design, making it a top choice for gamers and creative professionals alike.

Specifications:

• Brand: Lenovo

• Model Number: Legion 5 Pro

• Screen Size: 16 Inches

• Hard Disk Size: 1 TB SSD

• CPU Model: Intel Core i7-11800H

• Ram Memory Installed Size: 32 GB

• Operating System: Windows 11 Home

• Graphics Card: 8GB GDDR6 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070

• Color: Stingray

In a nutshell

Even though laptops are supposed to represent convenience, a gaming laptop goes beyond that functionality. Instead of its convenient use, these products come with top-tier specifications that allow for unprecedented work management and gaming. If you want a laptop specifically for gaming that comes with military-grade specs and retains its longevity over time, then you’ve come to the right place.

