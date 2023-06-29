Top 6 Cloud Security Solutions in 2023

- Advertisement - -

A need for cybersecurity paradigms that handle the larger cyberattack surface and new attack providers that cloud computing provides has been sparked by the rising demand for cloud services.

As per IBM and the Ponemon Institute’s Cost of Data Breach Report of 2021, the average global cost of a data breach reached $4.24 million in the year 2021. There was an increase of 10% from the previous year. Also, according to Accenture’s latest report, the average loss for a business from a major security breach is $200,000, eventually leading to bankruptcy and the destruction of many of them. Protecting company assets in the cloud requires implementing security measures to safeguard against data breaches and cyberattacks.

Modern businesses must ensure the security of their cloud-based services and the methods by which they can be accessed. We have compiled a list of the top cloud security firms for threat protection, data security, identity management services, and more after carefully examining a variety of cybersecurity providers and services.

Top Cloud Security Solutions:

PingSafe

PingSafe is the only CNAPP platform powered by attackers’ intelligence. PingSafe’s offensive security engine helps enterprises address the most critical and exploitable vulnerabilities at blazing-fast speed and scale. PingSafe helps secure cloud environments across hyper scalers like AWS, GCP, and Azure and various deployments like Kubernetes, VMs, and serverless. PingSafe is securing customers’ cloud infrastructure globally and is a leader in the CNAPP category on G2. Highly suggested by tech giants and fast-growing companies worldwide.

Lacework

Lacework is a cloud-native application protection platform (CNAPP) for modern IT environments. It provides automated security and compliance solutions for cloud workloads, containers, and Kubernetes clusters. Lacework provides monitoring of cloud workloads for both compliance as well as security concerns. Lacework uses risk-based prioritization to help you identify, prioritize, and remediate known vulnerabilities. However, they can improve their reporting capabilities.

Appsecure

AppSecure is a specialized cybersecurity company that provides end-to-end security solutions to keep consumers’ businesses safe and secure. AppSecure uses real-world hacking techniques to understand customers’ security posture, find security vulnerabilities, and assist their teams in fixing them. The company’s top hackers from Facebook, Uber, Twitter, etc, check the compliance perspective of consumers like attackers and provide futuristic solution that addresses the concern.

Veracode

Veracode is intelligent software security. The Veracode Software Security Platform continuously finds flaws and vulnerabilities at every stage of the modern software development lifecycle. Prompted by powerful AI trained by trillions of lines of code, Veracode customers fix flaws faster with high accuracy. Trusted by security teams, developers, and business leaders from thousands of the world’s leading organizations, Veracode is the pioneer, continuing to redefine what intelligent software security means.

Cloudflare

Cloudflare, Inc. is on a mission to help build a better Internet. Cloudflare’s suite of products protect and accelerate any Internet application online without adding hardware, installing software, or changing a line of code. Internet properties powered by Cloudflare have all web traffic routed through its intelligent global network, which gets smarter with every request. As a result, they see significant improvement in performance and a decrease in spam and other attacks. Cloudflare was awarded by Reuters Events for Global Responsible Business in 2020, named to Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies in 2021, and ranked among Newsweek’s Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces in 2022.

Akamai

Akamai powers and protects life online. Leading companies worldwide choose Akamai to build, deliver, and secure digital experiences, helping billions of people live, work, and play daily. Akamai Connected Cloud, a massively distributed edge and cloud platform, puts apps and experiences closer to users and keeps threats farther away.

Final Thoughts

As companies increasingly store and process critical data and assets in the cloud, they must have the right cloud security tools to secure those assets.

The above-mentioned cloud security solutions provide businesses with the right solutions to meet their needs, ranging from risk management, auditing, data encryption, user authentication, access control, and more. They consult businesses on the best ways to protect their cloud systems and data.

