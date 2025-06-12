Top 5 Latest Cybersecurity Innovations by Quick Heal Technologies Limited

- Advertisement -

India’s digital world is growing fast, and so are the dangers that come with it. Every day, people and businesses face new tricks from cybercriminals, ranging from fake calls and phishing to hidden malware and data theft. Quick Heal Technologies Limited, a trusted name in cybersecurity for the last 30 years, has responded with a new wave of products and updates designed to keep everyone safer online. Here’s a look at the five most important recent innovations from Quick Heal and its enterprise brand, Seqrite, and how they’re making a difference for both everyday users and large organizations.

1. Quick Heal AntiFraud.AI

One of Quick Heal’s biggest steps forward is the launch of AntiFraud.AI. This tool was designed to help people spot and stop fraud like scam calls, phishing links, and fake banking apps, before they can do harm. What’s really exciting is that Quick Heal recently made AntiFraud.AI available in a freemium model. This means that anyone can use the advanced features for free, making strong fraud protection available to millions of people, not just those who can pay for premium security.

With AntiFraud.AI, users get alerts about suspicious calls, warnings about risky banking activities, and automatic checks for leaked personal data on the dark web. The tool also looks for “invisible” apps that might be secretly running on your device, which is a common way hackers steal information. For those who want even more protection, there are paid options that include unlimited scam link scans, alerts if someone tries to share your screen, and extra banking safety features. By offering so much value for free, Quick Heal is helping everyone take control of their digital safety.

2. Seqrite Intelligent Assistant (SIA)

Quick Heal’s enterprise arm Seqrite introduced the Seqrite Intelligent Assistant, or SIA. This is AI tool designed to help IT and security teams handle threats more quickly and easily. Many companies struggle to find enough skilled cybersecurity experts, and SIA helps fill that gap by acting like a smart assistant. It can automatically sort through security alerts, connect the dots between different warning signs, and suggest what to do next, all in simple, everyday language. What makes SIA different is that it remembers past conversations, so teams don’t have to repeat themselves or start from scratch every time they have a new question. SIA can also keep important investigations “pinned” for quick access later. By working alongside security teams, SIA helps companies respond faster to problems like ransomware or insider threats, even if they don’t have a large staff.

3. Seqrite Malware Analysis Platform (SMAP)

Cybercriminals are always coming up with new ways to sneak past traditional antivirus software. That’s why Seqrite launched the Seqrite Malware Analysis Platform (SMAP). This platform helps security teams understand exactly how new and complex malware works, so they can stop it before it spreads. SMAP works by opening suspicious files in a safe, isolated environment (called a sandbox) and watching what they do. This helps experts see if the files are trying to steal data, lock up systems, or cause other problems. The platform is connected to Seqrite Labs, which studies over half a million new threats every day. This means SMAP is always learning about the latest attacks. It also works well with other security tools that companies might already be using, making it easier to respond quickly when something dangerous is found. For businesses in sectors like banking or healthcare, where a single cyberattack can be very costly, SMAP provides an extra layer of understanding and protection.

4. Seqrite Threat Intel

Alongside SMAP, Seqrite also launched Seqrite Threat Intel, a service that collects and analyzes information about cyber threats from millions of devices, official security alerts, and even the dark web. This service is all about giving businesses the information they need to act before an attack happens. Seqrite Threat Intel uses AI to spot new types of ransomware and other threats as soon as they appear. It can also tell which threats are most likely to target certain industries or regions, so companies can focus their defenses where they’re needed most. For example, if a new attack is spreading in India, Threat Intel will highlight it for Indian businesses. The service can also help companies stay in line with privacy laws and regulations by mapping threats to compliance requirements. By reducing false alarms and highlighting real dangers, Seqrite Threat Intel helps organizations stay one step ahead of cybercriminals.

5. Quick Heal Total Security Version 25: All-in-One Protection for Everyone

Quick Heal Total Security version 25 brings together all of the company’s latest innovations, offering a simple, powerful way for individuals and families to stay safe online. The latest version includes built-in AntiFraud.AI features, so users get scam and fraud protection right out of the box. It also adds dark web monitoring, which checks if your personal information has been leaked online, and new privacy controls to keep your data safe. The updated Safe Banking feature uses AI to check for unusual activity during online transactions, giving users extra confidence when shopping or banking online. The new metaProtect dashboard makes it easy to see which devices are protected, how much screen time is being used, and whether any spyware has been detected. Plus, performance improvements mean the software runs smoothly even on older or less powerful devices.

Summing Up

As a ‘Made in India’ cybersecurity solutions provider dominating the market for three decades, Quick Heal Technologies Limited is making cybersecurity simpler and more accessible for everyone. By offering free fraud protection, using AI to help security teams, and giving both businesses and individuals the tools they need to fight back against new threats, Quick Heal is setting a new standard for digital safety in India. As online risks continue to grow, these innovations show that strong, easy-to-use protection is possible for all.

