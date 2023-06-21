Top 5 cybersecurity companies assisting in data loss prevention and incident response for healthcare organizations

- Advertisement - -

As technology continues to advance, the healthcare industry is increasingly reliant on digital systems and interconnected devices to store and manage patient data. However, this digital transformation has also led to an alarming rise in cyber threats and data breaches. According to research conducted by CyberPeace Foundation, a local cybersecurity think tank, the healthcare industry in India has witnessed approximately 1.9 million cyberattacks between January and November of the current year. To address these challenges, cybersecurity companies have emerged as key players in protecting sensitive healthcare data. In this article we present the top five cybersecurity companies that are revolutionizing healthcare data protection, ensuring the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of patient information.

Arete

Arete transforms the way organizations prepare for, respond to, and prevent cybercrime. With decades of industry experience, their team combines hundreds of investigative, technical, and cyber risk management practitioners with best-in-class data and software engineers. This elite team of experts provides unparalleled capabilities to address the entire cyber incident life cycle, from incident response and restoration to advisory managed security services. The data from Arete’s recent report comes directly from over 1,500 ransomware events investigated by Arete, of which the healthcare sector accounted for 13 percent. The report also indicates that less than 25% of healthcare organizations have implemented multi-factor authentication (MFA), which is a key security measure.

Quick Heal Technologies

The role of cybersecurity in Indian healthcare is pivotal, and Quick Heal, as a leading cybersecurity company, recognizes the growing importance of protecting healthcare systems and patient data. Over the past 12 months, we have witnessed a significant engagement with hospitals, reflecting the sector’s heightened awareness of the need for robust cybersecurity measures. One of the emerging areas of interest in the healthcare sector is Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR/XDR) technology. This advanced cybersecurity solution focuses on monitoring and detecting threats at the endpoint level, such as individual devices or servers. EDR/XDR solutions offer enhanced visibility into potential security incidents, rapid threat detection, and response capabilities. As healthcare organizations become more aware of the evolving threat landscape, they are keen to understand and implement these technologies to bolster their security posture.

Barracuda Networks

Barracuda Networks strives to make the world a safer place. The brand believes every business deserves access to cloud-first, enterprise-grade security solutions that are easy to buy, deploy, and use. Barracuda protects email, networks, data, and applications with innovative solutions that grow and adapt with the customers’ journey. More than 200,000 organizations worldwide trust Barracuda to protect them — in ways they may not even know they are at risk — so they can focus on taking their business to the next level. Barracuda Networks, Barracuda and the Barracuda Networks logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Barracuda Networks, Inc. in the U.S., and other countries.

Fortinet

Fortinet is a renowned cybersecurity brand that offers comprehensive cloud security solutions. With their advanced threat intelligence and detection capabilities, Fortinet provides real-time protection against cloud-based malware attacks. Their integrated security platform safeguards cloud workloads, network traffic, and data stored in cloud environments, ensuring end-to-end protection.

Noventiq

Noventiq is a leading global solutions and services provider in digital transformation and cybersecurity, headquartered and listed in London. The company enables, facilitates and accelerates digital transformation for its customers’ businesses, connecting 75,000+ organizations from all sectors with hundreds of best-in-class IT vendors, including AWS, Google, Microsoft, Adobe, Oracle, VMWare, among many others, alongside its own services and solutions. With a turnover of US$ 1.1 billion in the fiscal year of 2021, Noventiq is currently one of the fastest-growing companies in the sector.

In conclusion, the increasing frequency and sophistication of cyberattacks targeting the healthcare sector have necessitated robust data loss prevention and incident response measures. Among the numerous cybersecurity companies operating in this space, five notable ones stand out for their exceptional expertise in data loss prevention and incident response. Through their innovative technologies, comprehensive solutions, and expert guidance, they enable healthcare providers to safeguard sensitive data and protect the well-being of patients. As the threat landscape continues to evolve, these companies remain dedicated to staying ahead of emerging risks and ensuring the resilience of healthcare organizations in the face of cyber threats.

