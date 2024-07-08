Top 4 AI Voicebots Transforming the Healthcare Industry

- Advertisement -

In the rapidly evolving landscape of healthcare, artificial intelligence (AI) is playing a pivotal role in enhancing patient care and operational efficiency. Among the various AI applications, voicebots are emerging as transformative tools. These AI-driven assistants are revolutionizing the way healthcare providers interact with patients, manage medical records, and streamline administrative tasks. By leveraging natural language processing and machine learning, voicebots offer personalized patient engagement, 24/7 support, and accurate data handling, significantly reducing the burden on human staff. This integration of AI voicebots is not only improving patient outcomes but also ensuring a more efficient and responsive healthcare system. The following explores the top four AI voicebots that are at the forefront of this transformation, showcasing their innovative capabilities and the impact they are making in the healthcare industry.

Superbot

Superbot is an intelligent, AI-powered voice agent startup based out of Gurugram. It was started in 2018 and was founded by Mr. Sarvagya Mishra and Mr. Ankit Ruia. It is bridging the communication gap between organizations and their clients. The Co-founders envision a future where every local business or shop will be equipped to operate a full-fledged customer support centre, notwithstanding any delays or lags in communication and the consequent loss of revenue.

Yellow.ai

Bengaluru based Yellow.ai (Yellow Messenger) is an enterprise AI channel for customer engagement. The proprietary technology enables seamless orchestration between bots, applications, and humans; enabling enterprise-ready implementation for managing HR, Sales and Marketing, Customer Support and ITSM Automation across industries. Yellow Messenger’s portfolio includes Telephony Smart Assistant, Chat Smart Assistant, WhatsApp for Business Automation and Omni-Channel Digital Assistant with an integrated engagement suite consisting of AI-enabled ticketing, notifications, user-management to drive enterprise adoption. Some of its clients include BYJU’s, Flipkart, Udaan, 1mg, and TATA Power to name a few.

Gnani.ai

Gnani.ai develop voice assistants and speech analytics products for multiple languages including Indic languages. It aims to empower enterprises with power of voice. Gnani. Ai’s speech to text engine is currently available in Indian English, Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Gujarati, Marathi, Bengali, Malayalam, Punjabi, Nepali & Urdu. Their domain specific speech to text engines can be tuned according to the requirements. Their engines can be deployed across industries ranging from contact centers to E-commerce. Gnani’s solutions include Enterprise Customer Care Automation, Voice Assistants and Voice biometrics.

Observe AI

Observe AI is a California based startup empowers call centre agents guiding them with real-time feedback on customer sentiment and guides them on the next best action during a customer call. The artificial intelligence-based platform listens to the call real time uses deep learning and natural language processing to understand the context and generates suggestions. Observe AI has been funded by Scale Venture Partners, 01 Advisors, Steadview Capital, and Nexus Venture Partners, amongst others.

