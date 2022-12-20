Today, Data-Centric Organizations Gain Upper Hand in Finding Success

- Advertisement - -

Rajesh Thadhani, Executive Director – Digital Transformation & Services Crayon Software Experts India

The ‘Buzz’ of digital transformation has increased exponentially. While companies are increasingly looking at transforming and aligning digitally, they are also realizing that it is more important to build Data-Centric organizations than Data-Driven organizations. As per a Forrester study, 77% of decision-makers were keen to build a data-centric culture within their organizations. According to them, it’s a good strategy to build and maintain relationships with new and existing customers.

In order to build a data-centric organization structure, one needs to design and develop the structure keeping people, technologies and processes as the focus. This will generate relevant information and enhance the business success of the organization by collaboratively utilizing it. The whole idea is to build a robust, cost-effective and efficient data-centric organization, which will help in making better business decisions.

“Data generation and usage are increasing day by day, but how much of it is needed, which helps in taking the right organizational decisions? It is high time organizations start thinking of not just organizing the data but also making it organization friendly which will help in taking better decisions,” said Rajesh Thadhani, Executive Director – Digital Transformation & Services at Crayon Software Experts India. “Our team understands the pain points of organizations that are growing. From our years of experience and expertise, we not only tend to streamline companies’ data and make organizations data-centric but also provide necessary support post-transformation journey.”

Data is considered an organizational asset: People across the organizations along with the IT department understand the importance of securing the data. Secure access across the organization and securely storing the data is a priority and this is why data is considered an asset by organizations.IT and business work in unison: The problems between business and IT departments have been resolved and they have a detailed collaborative methodology for the delivery of sound IT projects. To resolve that, IT needs to be more agile, and businesses need to be more involved in IT activities. Top priority is data quality: Data quality issues are dealt with at the source and given the highest level of priority.

Using unified terminologies across organizations to access the data, all consumers will receive the same information across the organization. Data will no longer be in silos and will be easily accessible

Unified governance of data can be achieved with improved data quality, a major concern for many organizations. The data-centric approach provides significant savings by eliminating redundant hardware and software maintenance costs. It offers executives a 360-degree view of the business so they can increase sales, reduce operational costs and attain higher profits

It is a known fact that in most organizations the IT departments are application-centric, which leads to the generation of a large amount of unwanted data from multiple data sources. This then leads to an inability to leverage the data. It is high time organizations stop investing more time worrying about hardware and applications and invest significant time on data and information, as this is what will help organizations reach success

