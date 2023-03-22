TO THE NEW launches Sports Club to push employee wellness and productivity

- Advertisement - -

TO THE NEW, a digital technology service company, recently launched its in-house SportsClub to back sports & team spirit among its 2200+ employees. The SportsClub aims to provide opportunities for building employee communication & connection among team members who didn’t actually get a chance to bond over nearly two years due to the pandemic.

Knowing the fact that sports nurture a “growth mindset,” the SportsClub program encourages employees, fondly called as Newers, to participate and strikes a healthy balance of coordination and collaboration among employees from different Bussiness Units within the organization. The SportsClub was set in motion with an inter-company cricket match that saw overwhelming employee participation. The leadership team presented awards to the winning and runner-up teams at the end of the cricket tournament. The company plans to add table tennis, softball, badminton, chess, and volleyball tournaments to the list.

All the participating Newers agreed that such initiatives go beyond winning or losing; it is about spending time together, having good team spirit, and excellent communication to attain a set common objective.

Narinder Kumar, COO & Co-Founder,TO THE NEW

Narinder Kumar, COO & Co-Founder,TO THE NEW said, “Sports is not a mere medium to achieve fitness goals, but it also helps in de-stressing from work. The varied outdoor events planned by our SportsClub will be a fantastic way of instilling teamwork and camaraderie at work. He further added, “The SportsClub will give all our Newers a platform to stretch their potential off work, increase interpersonal relationships, and be better collaborators across functional limits. We look forward to hosting such fun events in the near future.”

TO THE NEW believes that these extra-curricular activities provide a brilliant opportunity for the employees to interact & get to know each other. This is valuable as it fosters a ‘we’ feeling and encourages team bonding.

More Related : TO THE NEW

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com/ roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.