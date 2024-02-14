TO THE NEW completes audit for AWS Managed Service Provider Program with 100% compliance score

- Advertisement - -

TO THE NEW is pleased to announce the successful retention of its Amazon Web Services (AWS) Managed Service Provider (MSP) designation for the fourth consecutive year.

The AWS MSP Program validates AWS Partners with a proven track record and experience,

providing end-to-end AWS solutions to customers at any stage of the cloud journey, including

planning and design, building and migration, operations and support, and automation and optimization. TO THE NEW’s continued retention in the program reflects its ongoing commitment to excellence in meeting their customer’s goals.

TO THE NEW successfully completed an extensive independent audit to ensure that its business health and technical capabilities meet a high, and was able to achieve 100% compliance score. This achievement builds confidence among AWS customers seeking qualified MSP Partners, offering them an independent assessment of TO THE NEW’S capacity to drive continuous innovation, support AWS adoption, ensure security, embrace DevOps, and excel in customer management.

This assessment included discussions and a review of selected processes, procedures, and records. The audit specifically mentioned a number of TO THE NEW’s strengths, including:

AWS Premier Tier Consulting Partner with AWS Migration Consulting and AWS DevOps Consulting competencies

Good practice around optimizing workload placement to increase energy efficiency

Implementation of security best practices adhering to the AWS Guardrails

Provision of comprehensive cost optimization reporting to customers

This underscores TO THE NEW’s capability to deliver next-generation managed services and

expertise in cloud architecture, automation, optimization, and management across AWS

services.

Mr. Narinder Kumar, COO and Co-Founder, TO THE NEW

Mr. Narinder Kumar, COO and Co-Founder, TO THE NEW expressed, “We are proud to maintain and continue our membership in the AWS MSP Program. The assessment was extensive, but our Newers demonstrated and built upon best practices. Passing the audit process is a validation of the continued evolution of TO THE NEW’s Managed Services and Cloud capabilities that have been delivering value to customers across the globe for over 15 years. We are enthusiastic about continuing to help them achieve their cloud transformation goals by leveraging the passion for innovation and breadth of services that AWS and TO THE NEW bring to each customer’s cloud journey.”

As an AWS MSP Partner, TO THE NEW provides customers with full lifecycle solutions in cloud infrastructure and application migration.

