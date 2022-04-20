TME Expands its Everlight Portfolio of Optoelectronic Devices

- Advertisement -

Transfer Multisort Elektronik (TME) is now better positioned than ever to attend to its customers’ optoelectronic design projects – having added further Everlight products to its inventory. Through these devices it will be possible for optical switches, encoders and optical detection mechanisms, plus item counting/sorting and data transmission applications to all be addressed.



With maximum output power figures reaching 150mW, the new Everlight IR LEDs can be offered with emission angles from 20° to 160°. A wide range of different input voltages are supported (up to 4V). These emitters are housed in surface mount packages (1206 or 3216 format), as well as through-hole versions with can diameters of 1.5mm to 5mm. Clear, transparent and blue lenses are available.



Everlight’s PIN photodiodes exhibit high photosensitivity values, with dark current noise of just 5nA or 10nA. They also have 32V maximum reverse voltage levels. Thanks to the rapid responsiveness they deliver (down to 6ns), these devices can be combined with the IR LEDs (which they are spectrally matched with) to create photo detection systems for applications where high frequency operation is needed. Surface mount and through-hole devices can be selected. Flat and convex lens options are offered, plus optical filtering.

With a 940nm peak wavelength, the Everlight phototransistors that TME now stocks are designed for a maximum collector-emitter voltage of 30V. A variety of different packaging options are available – both through-hole and surface mount.

Commenting on the new product additions, TME co-founder and Business Development Director, Adam Kuczyński, said; “The technical and financial pressures that engineers are now under mean that they need to source optoelectronics devices that attain high-performance benchmarks and offer cost-effectiveness plus long-term reliability too. The Everlight IR LEDs, PIN photodiodes and phototransistors that we now stock successfully tick all of these boxes.”



