TiE Global Summit 2024: Celebrating the Democratization of Entrepreneurship

TiE Global Summit 2024 bringing together distinguished venture capitalists, industry leaders, and entrepreneurs. The discussion centered around the landmark initiatives set to define the summit, including TGS100 and the TiE Women Global Pitch Competition. TiE Global Summit 2024 will be held on 9–11 December at Bengaluru and on December 12 in Mysuru. Organized by TiE Bangalore with KDEM as a strategic partner, this event is supported by the Government of Karnataka as the State Partner and co-hosted by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), MeitY Startup Hub, India AI Mission and Software Technology Parks of India (STPI).

The discussion was attended by prominent industry figures, including Mr. Sudhir Sethi, Managing Partner at Chiratae Ventures ; Mr. Rajiv Srivatsa, General Partner at Antler ; Mr. Shyam Menon, Co-founder of Bharat Innovation Fund ; Mr. Ravindra (Ravi) Krishnappa, General Partner at July Ventures ; Mr. Manoj Kumar Agarwal, Managing Partner at Seafund ; Mr. Venk Krishnan, NuVentures – NuWare ; Mr. Mayuresh Raut, Co-founder and Managing Partner at Seafund; Mr. Venkat Raju, Venture Partner at YourNest and Mr. Suryaprakash Konanuru, CTO at Ideaspring Capital, among others. Dr. Sanjay Tyagi, Jurisdictional Director, STPI Bangalore and Mr. Sanjeev Gupta, CEO of KDEM were a part of the discussions. The TiE Bangalore team was represented by Mr. Madan Padaki, President TiE Bangalore and Chair, TGS24, Ms. Ritu Sharma, Executive Director, TiE Bangalore and Mr. Naveen Gupta, Chair of TGS100.

One of the summit’s cornerstone initiatives, TGS100 spotlights early-stage technology and tech-enabled startups with exceptional business models, market traction, and IP strength. The Top 100 Selected startups will get connected with over 100+ funds, family offices and angel investors, many of whom have already committed investments into the TGS100 Start-ups. With more than 1300 applications from startups worldwide, TGS100 promises unparalleled exposure, offering a prize pool of INR 50 Lakhs (equity-free): INR 35 Lakhs for the winner, INR 10 Lakhs for the runner-up, and INR 5 Lakhs for third place.

Announcing the selected list of the Top100 Start-ups, the following insights were shared:

1310 start-ups applied from over 17 countries and 100+ cities in India

AI / B2B Tech SaaS (23%), Healthcare (15%), Climate (10%), Social Impact (10%) were the top sectors

Over 25+ VC firms deployed 50+ analysts and experienced entrepreneurs to sift through these applications over three stages to arrive at the Final list of 100 start-ups

In the shortlist of the Top 100, 90% of the start-ups are from India and 10% from rest of the world representing 36 cities in India and 7 cities across the world

AI / B2B Tech SaaS (30%), Healthcare (20%), Climate (14%), Social Impact (17%) were the top sectors

Global ambitions – 80+% of them are interested in exploring global markets

The Top 10 will pitch at TGS2024 on Dec 11th to a Super-jury comprising Mr. Sudhir Sethi (Chiratae Ventures), Mr. Venk Krishnan (Nu Ventures), Mr. Subrata Mitra (Accel Partners), Ms.Vani Kola (Kalaari Ventures), Mr. BV Jagadeesh (SVQuad) among other stalwarts and the Top 3 will be selected.

Over the last 5 years, the TiE Women Global Pitch Competition has celebrated the success of women entrepreneurs in showcasing their leadership, innovation, and resilience across diverse industries. This initiative is a testament to TiE’s unwavering commitment to promoting gender diversity and empowering women entrepreneurs globally. This year’s pitch competition was the largest since its inception with:

3100+ women-led start-up applications

62 Participating Countries

Across Ed-Tech, Health-Tech, AI, SaaS, Agri-tech, Retail, D2C, Greentech, Sustainability

43+ finalists representing 43 Chapters globally from are converging in Bangalore during TGS24 to pitch to a super-jury and vie for the Top Prize with a total kitty of USD 50,000/-.

TiE Global Summit 2024 is set to be the largest entrepreneurial gathering, bringing together over 10,000 delegates, including 4,000 entrepreneurs, 4,000 Futurepreneurs (students), 1000+ Charter Members/angel investors, 350 corporates, and 250 thought leaders from over 50 countries. Featuring more than 40 tracks covering themes like AI, sustainability, inclusive entrepreneurship, and cultural entrepreneurship, the summit will inspire, educate, and connect the global entrepreneurial ecosystem. INK is the event curation partner. TGS2024 has participation of start-up delegations from State Governments of Assam, Kerala, Odisha and global delegations from the State of New Jersey, Japan, Denmark, Israel, UK and several other countries.

Adding further prestige to the event, a star-studded roster of global visionaries will address the summit, including tennis legend – Mr. Andre Agassi, wellness guru – Dr. Deepak Chopra, Babson College President – Mr. Stephen Spinelli, New Jersey Secretary of State – Lt. Governor Tahesha Way, iconic personalities like Ms. Vidya Balan, Mr. Siddharth Roy Kapur, Mr. Arvind Swami amongst 250+ other speakers, all of whom will share their perspectives on entrepreneurship, leadership, and the future of global innovation.

Mr. Madan Padaki, President of TiE Bangalore and Chair of TGS24

“As we raise the curtain on TiE Global Summit 2024, we are stepping into a new era of entrepreneurship. This summit is a powerful catalyst for democratization of entrepreneurship and innovation, bringing together entrepreneurs from around the globe to exchange ideas, form partnerships, and drive the future. With initiatives like TGS100 and the TiE Global Women Pitch Competition, we are amplifying the voices of next-gen innovators and empowering trailblazing women entrepreneurs to lead with vision and resilience. TGS24 is where bold ideas take flight, and the world’s most visionary leaders come together to shape the future of entrepreneurship” said Mr. Madan Padaki, President of TiE Bangalore and Chair of TGS24.

Mr. Sanjeev Kumar Gupta, CEO of Karnataka Digital Economy Mission

Mr. Sanjeev Kumar Gupta, CEO of Karnataka Digital Economy Mission, said “TiE Global Summit 2024 is a reflection of Karnataka’s ambition to lead the world in digital and entrepreneurial excellence. The summit will be a game-changer, catalyzing innovation and forging partnerships to drive sustainable growth and position India as a global entrepreneurial powerhouse.”

Dr. Sanjay Tyagi, Jurisdictional Director of STPI

Dr. Sanjay Tyagi, Jurisdictional Director of STPI, said “TiE Global Summit 2024 is an opportunity for the entire ecosystem to come together to support entrepreneurs on their journeys and global ambitions. We are delighted to be a part of this event and contribute to the growth of Indian Start-ups”

The summit is supported by prominent partners, including Invest Karnataka, SBI, Amazon, IBM, Chiratae Ventures, Kaynes Technologies, NuVentures, Havas Group, Avasant, Accel Partners, Kalaari Capital, BHIVE, GIFT City, NMDC, and ECGC, which is supporting the Futurepreneurs initiative.

