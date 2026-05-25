Three Types of Business Travellers Every Indian Company Should Know About – SAP Concur

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Business travel in India is no longer just about getting from one city to another – it’s about people, preferences, and personal priorities. As Indian companies expand globally and hybrid work becomes the norm, employees are bringing their expectations, values, and realities into every trip. And one thing is clear: a one-size-fits-all travel policy no longer works.

According to the latest SAP Concur research, 89% of Indian business travellers expect travel budgets to either increase or remain stable in 2025, and hence business travellers can broadly be grouped into three distinct types; each with very different needs.

1. The Selective Travellers

Selective Travellers are typically younger professionals, often part of India’s growing hybrid workforce.

While they are open to travelling for work, they are not willing to compromise on personal values, safety, or well-being.

96% of Indian business travellers are willing to decline a trip if it conflicts with health, safety, or work-life balance concerns

97% expect flexibility beyond company policy for reasons like sustainability, safety, or personal priorities

Their expectations go beyond just travel logistics:

73% feel they don’t always get equal travel opportunities

41% say companies prioritise sustainability, but face budget challenges

What this means in India:

Selective Travellers are values-driven and vocal. They want transparency, flexibility, and the ability to make choices aligned with their personal priorities.

What companies should do:

Be transparent, prioritise traveller safety, and offer flexible policies that allow exceptions when needed.

2. The Efficiency Seekers

Efficiency Seekers are typically mid-to-senior professionals juggling demanding careers and personal responsibilities.

In India, where work-life balance and time constraints are increasingly important, this group prioritises speed and productivity above all.

99% of Indian travellers are open to AI-powered travel tools

However, only 3% currently use them, highlighting a gap between interest and execution

They also face frequent disruptions:

91% have had to take unexpected action due to travel disruptions

36% have had to cancel or reschedule meetings due to travel issues

Globally, this group is also the most likely to adopt AI for bookings and expense reporting, but only when it saves time.

What this means in India:

There is strong openness to AI, but companies need to make it actually useful, intuitive, and secure.

What companies should do:

Invest in seamless booking tools, reduce friction in expense management, and ensure strong data security to build trust.

3. The Experience Maximisers

Experience Maximisers are typically urban professionals based in India’s major business hubs like Mumbai, Delhi NCR, and Bengaluru.

For them, business travel is not just functional; it’s an experience.

95% of Indian travellers say business travel is critical to career success

68% see it as essential for career growth

At the same time, they are navigating constraints:

27% feel companies prioritise cost-cutting over flexibility

Globally, this group is more likely to upgrade travel experiences and even pay out of pocket for comfort.

What this means in India:

As corporate travel budgets tighten, employees still seek comfort, convenience, and meaningful travel experiences.

What companies should do:

Offer transparent upgrade options, clearly communicate policy limitations, and allow room for personalisation.

These three traveller types highlight a simple truth: rigid travel policies are outdated.

Indian businesses are seeing a strong rebound in travel, with 89% of business travellers expecting travel budgets to increase or remain stable. At the same time, employees are demanding more flexibility, transparency, and personalisation.

Mr. Brett Wheeldon, Vice President, Solutions Consulting, APAC, SAP Concur says, “Rigid travel policies are no longer effective in today’s dynamic work environment. In India, where employee expectations are rapidly evolving, companies that fail to recognise different traveller needs risk lower compliance and satisfaction. By building flexible and transparent travel programmes, organisations can drive better outcomes for both employees and the business.”



Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / SAP Concur

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