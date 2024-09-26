This World Tourism Day Choose Your Perfect Travel Companion with Kingston Technology

- Advertisement -

As we celebrate the World Tourism Day, let’s explore the pivotal role technology plays in enhancing our travel experiences. Kingston Technology, a world leader in memory products and technology solutions stands out as a trusted companion for explorers across the country. With a diverse range of storage solutions, Kingston empowers travelers to capture, preserve, and share their unforgettable adventures.

From high-capacity memory cards for capturing stunning landscapes to rugged external SSDs for preserving your travel journals, no matter where your journey takes you. Whether you’re a seasoned adventurer or a casual traveler, Kingston ensures your memories are safely stored and easily accessible.

Let’s explore the best products to make your journey truly unforgettable.

Kingston XS1000 external SSD – The addition of new red colored XS1000 External SSD, a small and incredibly sleek file backup solution. The XS1000 red joins the original all-black XS1000 and silver XS2000, diversifying Kingston’s external SSD product lineup. These external drives are extremely compact and under 29 grams to provide pocket-sized portability. They are the perfect fit for backups and for expanding iPhone 15’s storage, providing a cost-effective alternative for additional space. Kingston’s XS1000 family offers read speeds up to 1,050MB/s and large capacities up to 2TB, providing ample room for storing countless photos, videos, games, and files. With iPhone 15 storage expansion capabilities, the drive comes with a USB-C®3 to USB-A cable and an additional USB-A to USB-C adapter for maximum compatibility with newer and legacy devices, including PCs, Macs, tablets, game consoles, smart TVs, iPhones, and Android smartphones. Small like a key fob, the XS1000 serves as a reliable companion for easy file backups, guaranteeing continuous access to your important documents, cherished memories and media files. Earlier this year, Kingston’s XS1000 External SSD was named a winner of the 2024 Red Dot Award: Product Design.

Kingston XS2000 external SSD- Catering to photography and travel aficionados looking for storing their memories as well as important data, Kingston XS2000 is a pocket-sized portable SSD utilizing USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 speeds to deliver next-gen performance in a compact, external on-the-go drive. It delivers lightning-fast transfer speeds up to 2,000MB/s giving users enhanced productivity with little interruption. XS2000 offers remarkable performance and capacities up to 2TB to offload and edit high-res images, 8K videos and large documents in a flash, transferring up to 400 HD photos per second, or taking less than 30 seconds to transfer a 1-hour 4K video, making any location an instant studio workspace. All this makes it best external SSD for backing up memories.

Kingston Canvas Go! Plus SD Memory Card– Kingston’s Canvas Go! Plus SD is for adventurers who are always on the go chasing the perfect moment to capture. With superior transfer speeds of up to 170MB/s, the Canvas Go! Plus SD card accelerates your workflow and efficiency so that you’ll have more time to take your creativity onto the next adventure. With U3 & V30 speed performance, shoot stunning 4K Ultra-HD videos without worrying about slow speeds and dropped frames, or shoot sequential burst-mode photography that’s seamless and consistent. View the world as your canvas and take your creativity and inspiration on the road with the Canvas Go! Plus SD.

Kingston Workflow Station- Kingston’s Workflow Station and Readers provide a flexible system to transfer video, photos, and audio from multiple sources at once. Expedite your post-production workflow and create a file offload setup that fits your needs. The Workflow Station Dock is customizable so you can use only the USB miniHub, SD readers, or microSD readers that your shoot requires. Whether you’re on a 4K/8K multi-cam shoot with portable audio recorders for each host, or filming B-Roll with drones and GoPros, you can connect up to four readers to the dock simultaneously and transfer footage quickly. The Workflow Station and Readers support USB 3.2 speeds which get you to your post-production process faster than ever. For added flexibility the card readers can be used on-the-go. When you need to shoot on location simply drop the hub or readers you need into your bag and connect them to your laptop using the included USB-C® cable.

Kingston Canvas Select Plus microSD Card – For the photography lovers, Kingston’s Canvas Select Plus microSD is compatible with Android devices and designed with A1-rated performance. It offers improved speed and capacity for loading apps faster and capturing images and videos in multiple capacities up to 512 GB. Powerful in performance, speed and durability, the Canvas Select Plus microSD is designed for reliability when shooting and developing high-resolution photos or filming and editing full HD videos. Kingston Canvas cards are tested to be durable in the harshest environments and conditions so you can take them anywhere with confidence that your photos, videos and files will be protected. Available with a lifetime warranty.

