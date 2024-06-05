This World Cup, Get the Stadium Feel with ViewSonic Projectors in the Comfort of Your Home

- Advertisement -

Cricket fever is ready to rule the hearts of the Indians, and we are sure everyone who bleeds blue is as excited for the matches as we are. Wouldn’t you love to cheer on your favourite teams as if you are in the stadium itself? With the World Cup just around the corner, we’re excited to offer a game-changing way to watch all the action. Imagine stunning 4K HDR visuals and theatre-quality audio bringing the thrill of the stadium straight to your living room.

Whether you’re catching every match or hosting friends for a viewing party, ViewSonic projector gives you stadium like experience engulfed with latest technology and innovation. These home- entertainment projectors will make your World Cup experience truly unforgettable.

ViewSonic LX700-4K UHD Laser Gaming Projector Designed for Xbox

This T20 World Cup, experience the thrill like never before with the LX700-4K laser home projector. Featuring 3rd generation laser phosphor technology and 3,500 ANSI Lumens, this projector ensures vibrant and bright visuals in any environment. The LX700-4K delivers smooth visuals which obviously is a must when watching India play during the series.

With a lifespan of up to 30,000 hours, you’ll enjoy consistent, high-quality performance without the need for lamp replacements. Designed for an immersive 4K HDR experience, the LX700-4K can project up to a 300″ screen, making every game, larger like stadium.

Price INR 4,50,000

ViewSonic X2000B-4K – 4K UHD Ultra Short Throw Laser Projector

Experience every hits and misses with ViewSonic’s magnificent and stunning X2000B-4K/X2000L-4K Ultra Short Throw Smart Laser Projector. Aesthetically designed enhancing your smart home setup, this cutting-edge device delivers vivid 4K HDR images, ensuring you catch every detail of the action with its 8.3 million pixels and 2,000 ANSI Lumens brightness. With extraordinarily clear image and sound, the X2000-4K Projector impresses all. The projector transforms

your home into a mini-theatre, through its impeccable superior audio with dual 50W Harman Kardon speakers, Dolby, and DTS audio support, creating a cinematic sound experience. With its ultra short throw ratio, it has the ability to display a 100” large screen from just 23 cm away, showing great technological advancements from the previous models.

It is very easily operated, and comes with a light-up remote that makes it practical to use while

watching in the dark. With a lifespan of 20,000 lamp-free hours and advanced 60-point image adjustment, the ViewSonic X2000B-4K/X2000L-4K is the ultimate choice for an immersive World Cup experience.

Price INR 2,25,000

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / ViewSonic

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429