This National Video Game Day Elevate Your Gaming Experience with 5 of Samsung’s innovative products

The National Video Game Day is on 8th July 2023. National Video Game Day celebrates the immersive digital reality that has been a part of our lives for over 70+ years. From arcades, and personal consoles, to competitive gaming, video games have emerged as a global phenomenon, touching countless lives over the years across the globe.

With its innovative and immersive technology, Samsung has been at the forefront of transforming the gaming experience for professionals and hobby gamers alike. The most recent addition to the latest lineup of gaming monitors is the 2023 series of Odyssey G9 OLED Gaming Monitors. These cutting-edge monitors are equipped with the powerful Neo Quantum Processor Pro, delivering exceptional performance. The Odyssey G9 stands out as a top-tier gaming monitor with its support for DisplayHDR True Black 400, ensuring immersive visuals and an enhanced gaming experience.

Here is a list of five game-changing innovations by Samsung that will elevate your setup into a new era of gaming this National Video Game Day.

Odyssey OLED G9

Odyssey G95SC OLED is the fastest gaming monitor with a larger-than-life viewing experience designed for gamers who never want to stay behind. It delivers unprecedented gaming performance, featuring Samsung Neo Quantum Processor Pro, stellar GTG 0.03ms response time, and 240H refresh rate. Also, the Odyssey G9 is equipped with the World’s first DQHD OLED (5120×1440) resolution screen, enabling gamers to have an immersive and real-life gaming experience. Moreover, the monitor supports intelligent features like Smart TV Apps, IoT Hub, and Voice assistant for an enhanced gaming experience.

Odyssey OLED G8

Offering a professional gaming experience, the Odyssey OLED G8provides a lifelike viewing experience like never before. The Odyssey OLED G8 features Samsung Neo Quantum Processor, offering a lag-free GTG 0.1ms response time and a 175Hz refresh rate. Its 21:9 Ultra WQHD (3440 x 1440) resolution gives gamers an immersive and smooth gaming experience. Moreover, the design of the Odyssey OLED G8 is sleek, and the body has a metal finish giving it a premium look.

Odyssey Neo G7

The Odyssey Neo G7 is the perfect monitor for gamers who play to win. Featuring up to 165Hz refresh rate and 1ms (GTG) response time, Odyssey Neo G7 offers a swift response and enables precise mouse movements. Its blur-free and anti-glare matte display offers a comforting experience even during the most intense gaming sessions. Its AMD FreeSync Premium Pro support further enables exceptionally smooth and fast action gameplay without stuttering, input latency, or screen tearing.

Odyssey Ark

A new frontier in gaming, Odyssey Ark offers incredible cinematic experiences, superior gaming performance, and an interface that offers completely optimized flexibility. The large 55-inch screen wraps around the user’s field of view with its 1000R curvature, filling their peripheral vision, and allowing gamers to view the entire screen at a glance without moving. Along with a 165Hz refresh rate, the Odyssey Ark brings together 4K resolution featuring a 1 ms response time with AMD FreeSync PremiumPro, maximizing on-screen accuracy and giving gamers a competitive edge in fast-moving environments. The Odyssey Ark introduces magnificent sound with Sound Dome Tech featuring AI Sound Booster and Dolby Atmos to enhance the surround sound experience. Four speakers, one at each corner, and two central woofers result in realistic and rich sound thanks to 60W 2.2.2 channel speakers with the lowest 45Hz notes of any gaming screen or gaming soundbar.

Samsung Neo QLED TV

Available in both 4K and 8K resolution, Samsung’s Neo QLED TVs guarantee a mega experience for gamers. The Neo QLED TV series is equipped with the Motion Xcelerator Turbo Pro, which allows users to enjoy crisp visuals at blazing-fast speed. This gaming powerhouse virtually eliminates lag and motion blur with its Gaming Motion Plus feature and delivers a 144Hz refresh rate for compatible PC-connected gaming content. The Neo QLED TV also comes with the Super Ultrawide GameView that offers viewing in the 16:9, 21:9, and 32:9 aspect ratios, along with the newly added Virtual Aim Point for a bigger-than-reality gaming experience.

