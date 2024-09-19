Thermaltake Unveils The Tower 300 Series in Stunning Autumn Hues – Limestone and Gravel Sand

- Advertisement -

Thermaltake, a leading PC DIY brand for premium hardware solutions, is thrilled to introduce the latest additions to The Tower 300 Series: the Limestone and Gravel Sand Micro Tower Chassis. In celebration of the autumn season, these new colors bring a sophisticated touch to the already popular Tower 300 series, offering enthusiasts a fresh and stylish option for their builds.

The new Limestone edition brings a sophisticated, soft gray tone, while the Gravel Sand version showcases a warm, earthy beige. Both colors are designed to complement and enhance any setup, adding a modern and refined touch to your workspace or gaming area.

The Tower 300 series continues to impress with its iconic vertical body design and unique octagonal prism shape, which provides a compact footprint and efficient use of space. With the optional Chassis Stand Kit, you can customize the chassis for horizontal placement, offering a distinctive viewing angle and added versatility.

Performance remains a key feature, with support for up to a 420mm radiator on the right side, ensuring effective cooling for high-performance components. The chassis comes with two pre-installed CT140 PC Cooling Fans that deliver robust airflow, maintaining optimal temperatures even under load.

The Tower 300 also features tool-free panels, including three 3mm tempered glass panels and two perforated side panels, making access and maintenance straightforward. The removable fan bracket allows for flexible cooling solutions, accommodating up to three 120/140mm fans or a 420mm/360mm AIO radiator.

For those looking to enhance their build further, the optional LCD Screen Kit provides a 3.9” display that integrates with TT RGB Plus software. This allows you to show real-time information, upload custom images or GIFs, and add a personalized touch to your setup.

The Tower 300 in Limestone and Gravel Sand combines exceptional functionality with a refined design, making it an ideal choice for both new builds and upgrades. Explore these new colors and experience the perfect blend of performance and style.

Features of The Tower 300 Micro Tower Chassis:

Classic Vertical Body Design

The Tower 300 retains the iconic contours of its predecessors, with a vertical body design but in an octagonal prism shape, allowing the chassis to have a smaller footprint and providing flexibility and minimizing obstructions to your gaming and workspace.

A Unique View – Horizontal Case Placement

With the optional chassis stand kit, which includes a bottom cover panel and a display stand for horizontal case placement, The Tower 300 allows for easy customization of the case for a unique viewing experience.

Supports up to a 420mm Radiator on the Right

The Tower 300 delivers exceptional cooling that it supports up to a 420mm radiator on the right side, which effectively reduces the temperature inside the chassis and maintains optimal system performance.

Tool Free Panels for Easy Access

The Tower 300 features three 3mm tempered glass panels on the front and two perforated panels on each side. All are easily removable without tools.

Two CT140 PC Cooling Fans Pre-installed

The Tower 300 features two 140mm PWM fans on the top to provide good cooling performance.

Unify your fans with your build!

Thermaltake launches brand-new CT series fans, allowing users to choose from black or white, RGB or non-RGB, to match whatever color scheme you have.

Visually Pleasing, Totally Interactive

Maximize your Tower 300’s visual effects by upgrading it with our LCD Screen Kit. The 3.9” LCD Display allows you to monitor real-time information and upload any images or GIFs to add extra flair using the TT RGB Plus software. It also allows you to interact with the cooling components that feature the same LCD displays. The latest version includes weather mode and time mode for users to expand the usage of our LCD displays.

Personalize Your LCD Display

Through the TT RGB Plus, the 3.9” LCD display presents real-time information and plays JPG and GIF files with 128*480 resolution. What’s more is users can even show the time and weather information on the display, bringing great visual aesthetics and highly customizable functions to your Tower 300 chassis.

Choose The Way You Install

On the right side, The Tower 300 has the capacity to support either three 120/140mm fans or a 420mm/360mm AIO radiator. Installation is a breeze thanks to the removable fan bracket, which simplifies the process.

Air Intake and Exhaust

Featuring a vertical chassis design, The Tower 300 still has well-designed cold air intakes and hot air exhausts to keep the internal temperature low at all times.

Massive Airflow & Incredible Performance

Thanks to two CT140 PC Cooling Fans pre-installed, we were able to ensure that The Tower 300 comes with massive airflow, which guarantees amazing cooling performance and a low interior temperature while using the most upscale components.

Perfect Dust Protection

The Tower 300 has well-designed filters on the top, rear, inner sides, and inner bottom layer to protect the system from dust.

Excellent Hardware Support & Cooling Solutions

The Tower 300 has good hardware support. It can support a CPU cooler with a maximum height of 210mm, a GPU with a maximum length of 400mm (without power cover), a power supply with a length of up to 220mm, three 2.5‘’ SSDs or three 3.5‘’ HDDs in total. Two CT140 fans are pre-installed on the top of the case to improve thermal efficiency. An additional 120mm or 140mm fan can be installed on top of the PSU cover, and up to a 420mm/360mm AIO CPU cooler can be installed on the right side of the case, for maximum cooling performance.

How Much Storage Is Totally Up To You

For the storage compatibility, The Tower 300 gives maximum support of up to three 2.5‘’ SSDs or three 3.5‘’ HDDs in total.

Handy I/O Ports

One USB 3.2 (Gen 2) Type-C and two USB 3.0 ports are placed on the top panel to grant direct access when needed.

DMD: Dismantlable Modular Design

No more unreachable screw corners or gaps, installation can be a breeze with our Dismantlable Modular Design.

