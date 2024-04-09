Thermaltake Unveils the TH V2 Ultra EX ARGB Sync AIOs with Advanced MagForce 2.0 Design

- Advertisement -

Thermaltake is thrilled to release the TH V2 Ultra EX ARGB Sync All-In-One Liquid Cooler series. Inheriting the key features of Thermaltake’s strong products, the latest TH V2 Ultra EX ARGB Sync series provides a budget-friendly AIO option featuring the innovative MagForce 2.0 Design and a highly customizable LCD display. This powerful cooling solution introduces a higher level of convenience and aesthetic appeal beyond your expectations!

This new series includes the TH240/360 V2 Ultra EX ARGB Sync using the 120mm CT EX ARGB Sync Fans and the TH280/420 V2 Ultra EX ARGB Sync using the 140mm CT EX ARGB Sync Fans. The fans are upgraded with MagForce 2.0 Design where the Pogo pin contact pads are two times larger than previously, enabling quicker and more stable magnetic connection, effortlessly achieving better cable management.

With well-designed fans, the TH V2 Ultra EX ARGB Sync has a superior cooling performance. The fan is increased to nine blades to reach massive airflow. The CT120/ 140 EX ARGB Sync fans can deliver up to 68/ 90.3 CFM of airflow and 2.95/ 3.07 mm-H2O static pressure while maintaining a 28.5/ 30.7 dBA noise level, ensuring an exceptional cooling capability for high-end CPUs.

The AIO’s water block is crafted with industrial style, featuring a 2.1-inch LCD display, offering an impressive aesthetic design. The screen can present time, weather, or components’ real-time information through the TT RGB PLUS 2.0 software, and you can upload preferred images, GIFs, and videos as well, providing optimal personalization. As to the lighting control of the fans, it also allows the lighting effect customization via 5V motherboard sync software, making your setup visually striking with the TH V2 Ultra EX ARGB Sync series.

If you are going to build a budget gaming configuration, don’t miss out on the TH V2 Ultra EX ARGB Sync AIOs. Their advanced MagForce 2.0 Design and customizable LCD display enhance both functionality and visual appeal, elevating your system to new heights.

Features of the TH240/280/360/420 V2 Ultra EX ARGB Sync All-In-One Liquid Cooler

The New Ultra + EX Models

The TH V2 Ultra EX ARGB Series covers various types of builds; the series has two 120mm fan models, including the TH240/360 V2 Ultra EX ARGB Sync AIOs, and two 140mm fan models, including TH280/420 V2 Ultra EX ARGB Sync AIOs.

Steady Connection with MagForce 2.0

Evolved from SWAFAN EX’s Magnetic Force Design, the new MagForce 2.0 Pogo pin contact pads are two-times larger than previously for greater tolerance. This enhancement significantly reduces the potential faulty alignment no matter if you are daisy-chaining fans together or connecting fans with cables, further boosting the installation efficiency and streamlining the building experience.

Say Goodbye to Excessive Cables

Connect your fans with CT EX’s MagForce 2.0 Quick Connect Design and be free from messy cables!

Piece Them However You Want

Our fully modular design allows you to utilize the MagForce 2.0 of the CT EX ARGB Fans and connect them to the AIO with only one cable. Alternatively, you may also use them as individual fans that power up with the three different cables provided in the package.

Personalize Your LCD Display

The TH V2 Ultra EX ARGB Sync Series features an industrial-inspired design to freshen up its 2.1” LCD Display. The highly customizable LCD Display has a 480*480 high resolution, allowing you to showcase 16.8M color videos or photos effortlessly, enhancing the visual aesthetics of your build.

Sync with CT120/140 EX ARGB Sync Fans

Utilizing the CT120/140 EX ARGB Sync Fans on this model, not only you can match up some of our chassis’ pre-installed fans, but you can unify your fans with your build! The CT120 EX ARGB Sync provides a 68 CFM airflow with 2.95 mm-H2O static pressure while maintaining 28.5 dB-A noise levels and the CT140 EX ARGB Sync provides a 90.3 CFM airflow with 3.07 mm-H2O static pressure while maintaining 30.7 dB-A noise levels

Enhanced Cooling Surface with A Compact Design

The TH V2 Ultra EX ARGB Sync Series has a 27mm slim radiator with a thickened 20mm copper chamber, ensuring the same easy installation but with even better cooling performance.

Keep it COLD with Copper

The high-performance copper base plate accelerates heat conductivity. The high-quality and reliable pump enables maximum water circulation, keeping the copper plate continuously cool. The low evaporation tube effectively decreases the loss of coolant; therefore, no refill is required.

Fully Customizable with TT RGB Plus 2.0

Monitor frequency and real-time temperature directly from the 2.1” LCD display, or customize start-up and standby screens by uploading images or GIFs to add extra flair with the TT RGB Plus 2.0 software.

TT RGB PLUS Ecosystem

Light up your system with almost limitless possibilities and synchronize your TT RGB PLUS compatible products to create a RGB ecosystem that is truly unique to you.

Sync with Motherboard RGB Software

Designed to synchronize with ASUS Aura Sync, GIGABYTE RGB Fusion, MSI Mystic Light Sync, and ASRock Polychrome. It supports motherboards with a 5V addressable RGB header, allowing you to control the lights directly from the software mentioned above without installing any extra lighting software or controllers. For more details, please visit ASUS, GIGABYTE, MSI, and ASRock official websites.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Thermaltake

