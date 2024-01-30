Thermaltake Unveils the Smart BX3 Bronze Series Power Supply with ATX 3.1 Standards

- Advertisement - -

Thermaltake is delighted to release the Smart BX3 Bronze series, a new addition to the favored Smart Bronze series PSU. Designed to meet ATX 3.1 specifications and 80 PLUS Bronze efficiency, the Smart BX3 Bronze series is a reliable power supply for budget-conscious gaming enthusiasts. There are three wattage options to choose from, including 550W, 650W, and 750W.

Complying with the latest ATX 3.1 standards, the Smart BX3 series can support up to 200% power excursion and achieve 60% low load efficiency. With its 80 PLUS Bronze certification and Intel C6/C7 states, the Smart BX3 Bronze can reach high energy efficiency of up to 85% and is well-optimized for compatibility with all Intel processor generations, effectively saving energy for your PC. Additionally, the Smart BX3 series features a 120 mm fluid bearing fan which can generate exceptional airflow for preventing overheating. The built-in Smart Zero Fan mode allows the fan to only activate when the load reaches a specific percentage, significantly minimizing undesirable noise.

The Smart BX3 Bronze series adopts a non-modular design with soft black cables, enabling it to simplify your installation process. To elevate the stability and durability of power delivery, the Smart BX3 series is made with high quality 105°C/221°F main capacitor and comes with powerful single +12V rail. The incorporation of DC to DC circuit design optimizes the voltage regulation, ensuring stable power supply. Furthermore, the Smart BX3 Bronze has industry-grade protections (OCP, OVP, UVP, OPP, SCP, OTP) to guarantee the safety and longevity of hardware components.

Are you looking for an entry-level power supply that has maximum reliability and a decent price? Don’t miss out on the Smart BX3 Bronze series with the latest ATX 3.1 specifications and 80 PLUS Bronze efficiency, providing the most cost-effective power solution to your gaming configuration.

Features of the Smart BX3 Bronze Series:

Unmatched Reliability ATX 3.1 Power Supply

The Smart BX3 series is designed to meet ATX 3.1 standards, offering 550W, 650W, and 750W options. It’s perfect for budget-conscious users seeking an efficient and reliable entry-level power supply, backed by a solid 5-year warranty.

ATX 3.1 Ready

Smart BX3 series is fully compatible with ATX 3.1 specifications which supports up to 200% power excursion, reaches 60% low load efficiency and complies with required power supply timing standards.

Be Smart, Stay Quiet

Equipped with a 120mm fluid bearing fan for superior airflow. Additionally, the built-in Smart Zero Fan spins only when the load reaches a certain percentage to minimize unwanted noise.

High Quality 105°C/221°F Main Capacitor

High quality main capacitor greatly improves the power supplies durability and ensures the Smart BX3 series is stable and reliable.

High Amperage Single +12V Rail & DC to DC Design

Powerful single +12V rail can properly deliver the power you need for the best compatibility. The use of DC to DC circuit design provides very stable operation and enhanced voltage regulation.

Built-in Industrial Grade Protection

To protect the hardware, Smart BX3 is built with industry grade protections: OCP (Over Current Protection), OVP (Over Voltage Protection), UVP (Under Voltage Protection), OPP (Over Power Protection), SCP (Short Circuit Protection), OTP (Over Temperature Protection).

Non-Modular Flat Cable Design

Smart BX3 series comes with soft black cables, designed to make cable installation an easy task while fully powering the system at optimal voltages.

80 PLUS Bronze-Certified and Intel C6/C7 States Ready

Smart BX3 Bronze series saves energy through its high energy efficiency up to 85% and is certified to 80 PLUS® Bronze. It has been optimized to work with all generations of Intel’s processors to achieve maximum energy saving.

