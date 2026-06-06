Thermaltake Unveils the Retro Ultra ARGB Series at COMPUTEX 2026

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Thermaltake, a leading PC DIY brand for premium hardware solutions, introduces the Retro Ultra ARGB Series concept at COMPUTEX 2026, bringing nostalgic desktop aesthetics into a modern cooling experience. Inspired by the charm of classic computer monitors and vintage workstation styling, the Retro Ultra Series combines CRT-inspired visuals, retro beige tones, and customizable digital displays with today’s PC cooling technology.

Designed as both a cooling solution and a visual centerpiece, the Retro Ultra ARGB Series explores how modern hardware can deliver personality, creativity, and nostalgic character within contemporary PC builds.

CRT-Style LCD Display with Modern Software Integration

The Retro Ultra ARGB Series features a distinctive 3.7-inch CRT-style LCD display integrated into the pump head, inspired by the look and feel of classic CRT monitors. Through TT RGB PLUS 3.0 software, users can customize the display with system monitoring layouts, retro-inspired graphics, animations, clocks, and personalized visual themes.

The series also supports Thermaltake AI Forge and TT PlayLink, expanding customization possibilities and creating a more interactive software experience.

Available in both 240 mm and 360 mm configurations, the Retro Ultra Series utilizes Thermaltake’s single-frame ARGB fan design, delivering vibrant lighting effects with a clean, unified appearance. The cooler also supports motherboard sync software for coordinated lighting across compatible components.

Finished in a classic beige color scheme, the Retro Ultra Series is designed to pair seamlessly with Thermaltake’s Retro Series chassis lineup.

Part of the Thermaltake Retro Series

The Retro Ultra ARGB Series concept is showcased alongside the Retro 260 TG and Retro 360 TG chassis, creating a cohesive retro-inspired ecosystem that blends nostalgic aesthetics with modern PC hardware support.

Together, the Retro Series offers a playful yet premium approach to PC building, combining vintage-inspired design language with the customization, performance, and visual expression expected from modern enthusiast systems.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Thermaltake

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