Thermaltake Unveils the Ceres 500 TG ARGB Mid Tower Chassis

Thermaltake, the leading PC DIY premium brand for Case, Power, Cooling, Gaming peripherals, and enthusiast Memory solutions, is excited to announce the launch of Ceres 500 TG ARGB Black and Ceres 500 TG ARGB Snow, the latest mid tower chassis to the new Ceres lineup. In order to accommodate the newest graphics cards and CPUs, which run really hot, Thermaltake strictly focused on heat dissipation and in-chassis cooling, undoubtedly creating a solid chassis to fulfill the needs of top-tier cooling. On top of that, with capacity to support up to a 360mm or a 420mm radiator, you can certainly expect unparalleled cooling performance out of the Ceres 500 TG ARGB.

Born to be cool, as its name suggests, Ceres 500 TG ARGB is designed to be high-performing, backed by its mesh front panel and solid metal frame, included CT140 ARGB Sync PC Cooling fans, and the capacity to accommodate large radiators for optimal performance you can get with your hardware. Right off the bat, the Ceres 500 TG ARGB comes with a removable bracket at the front, which supports a 360mm or 420mm radiator.

In addition, paired with CT140 ARGB Sync PC Cooling fans, showing its first presence in public, Ceres 500 TG ARGB can even fit up to a 360mm radiator on top, making it an incredible performer. If you update your hardware regularly, we have good news for you. Rather than popping out the entire side panel, Ceres 500 TG ARGB comes with a 3mm hinged tempered glass panel, so PC builders can simply pull it aside.

With its excellent cooling performance, customizability, ease of use, and user-friendly design, the Ceres 500 TG ARGB is an ideal chassis for you to make your next build epic, high-performing, and one of a kind.

