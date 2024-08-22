Thermaltake Unveils the Brand-New G700 RGB Gaming Desk

- Advertisement -

Thermaltake, a leading PC DIY brand for premium hardware solutions, is excited to release the G700 RGB Gaming Desk in black and snow.The black edition is now available for purchase and the snow edition is coming soon. The G700 is designed to redefine desktop space utilization for both office use and gaming. This desk supports up to two monitors and features a dynamic screen glide design for enhanced PC setup flexibility. Furthermore, its distinctive two-piece tabletop design simplifies cable management, making the G700 RGB Gaming Desk an excellent choice for those seeking both functionality and style.

The G700 RGB boasts a large desktop of 160cm(L) x 88.7cm(W), capable of a dual-monitor configuration. It comes with a dynamic screen glide design, allowing users to effortlessly adjust the screens’ horizontal position based on their preference. The slide rail is crafted with high-strength aluminum alloy, ensuring its durability to bear the weight of the screen.

To achieve superior cable management, the G700 RGB Gaming Desk is equipped with a refined design and accessories. There is a cable management compartment under the desktop for storing cables, keeping your gaming desk neat. The innovative two-piece tabletop design enables users to directly access the cable management compartment by flipping open the tabletop, reducing the hassle of crouching under the desk to handle cables. Additionally, the G700 package includes two magnetic cable organizers to help secure cables on the table in designated areas. Achieving excellent cable management is that easy!

Designed with user experience in mind, the G700 RGB Gaming Desk features a full-cloth mouse pad surface with a semi-coarse textured weave for precise mouse tracking. The desk has a smart controller panel with 6 black-switch buttons and a digital display for easy operation. Through the smart controller panel, the desk height is adjustable from 24” to 49.2” (61cm – 125cm) and offers 2 height memory settings for optimal comfort in any scenario. Besides, the controller allows for changing various pre-set lighting effects for the RGB Lighting Strip and includes a safety lock and collision sensitivity management, providing ideal personalization for the G700 RGB Gaming Desk.

With the dynamic screen glide design, unique two-piece tabletop, and other user-centric functionality, the G700 RGB Gaming Desk stands out as the ultimate choice for those looking to enhance their workspace or gaming setup. The G700 RGB provides maximum flexibility, premium cable management support, and high adjustability, completely optimizing your life!

Features of the G700 RGB Gaming Desk:

Maximum Flexibility, Perfectly Made for Dual Monitor Setting

Features the special dynamic screen glide design, you can easily move the screen position to maximize the flexibility of desktop use, facilitating multi-dimensional transformation. The slide rail is made of high-strength aluminum alloy, making it durable and tough.

Keep Everything Clean & Tidy

The ultimate storage system of the G700 is a unique and advanced feature. It features a distinctive two-piece tabletop design, with the rear tabletop being flip-open, providing direct access to the cable management compartment below, ensuring a tidy workspace and igniting creativity.

No More Messy Cables

G700 equipped with two magnetic cable organizers that can be attached to designated areas on the desktop to help you keep your cables neatly organized to the to the cable management compartment.

It Fits Any Height

The unique dual-motor drive system ensures that the G700 rises and falls smoothly, providing a steady and safe working environment. The up and down speed is 35mm/s, with a rising and falling height of 610-1250mm and a load bearing of 130 kg. Moreover, the system produces less than 46 decibels of noise.

Anti-collision Safety Sensor

For your safety, we’ve included an anti-collision safety sensor to automatically detect when the desk encounters obstacles while elevating your gaming desk.

RGB Lighting Strip

The RGB colorful lights behind the desktop can be adjusted manually with 5 different lighting effect settings(Static, Colorful Neon, Flicker, Colorful Flicker, Spectrum Running), creating a full atmosphere for gaming and movie-watching.

Full-Sized Mouse Pad

Designed with an optimized full cloth mouse pad surface(160cm x 65.5cm) and semi-coarse textured weave. G700 enhanced mouse tracking and balanced gameplay.

Every Adjustment Just Works

Utilizes a 6-button controller for easy operations along with digital display board that shows accurate height adjustments. The smart controller panel features durable black switches and can set up to 2 height memory settings, and offer a safety lock and collision sensitivity management. What’s more, take it a step further and choose between 7 different lighting effect settings(Static, Colorful Neon, Flicker, Colorful Flicker, Reactive, Spectrum Running).

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Thermaltake

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429

Post Views: 131