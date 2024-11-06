Thermaltake TOUGHFAN EX12/14 Pro Are Now Available in White

- Advertisement -

Thermaltake, a leading PC DIY brand for premium hardware solutions, is excited to announce the global release of the TOUGHFAN EX12/14 Pro High Static Pressure PC Cooling Fan – Swappable Edition (3-Fan Pack) in a brand-new White color. With its MagForce 2.0 system and pristine aesthetic, this latest edition is perfect for those looking to build sleek, high-performance non-RGB setups.

The new White finish offers a clean, modern look, bringing elegance to any build. Whether you’re assembling an all-white rig or want to add a fresh, minimalist touch to your current system, the TOUGHFAN EX12/14 Pro White offers the perfect blend of style and function.

At the core of the TOUGHFAN EX12/14 Pro White is the MagForce 2.0 Quick Connect Design. This upgraded system uses larger pogo pin contact pads, ensuring perfect fan alignment with each magnetic connection. Whether you’re daisy-chaining fans or reducing cable clutter, this design makes installation simpler and more efficient.

Equipped with a swappable fan blade design, the TOUGHFAN EX Pro gives users the flexibility to switch between standard and reverse blades, allowing the front of the fan to face forward in any configuration. Plus, the fan blades are designed for easy removal, making maintenance as simple as popping them out for cleaning and popping them back in.

The TOUGHFAN EX12/14 Pro White continues to deliver exceptional cooling with its nine extended Liquid Crystal Polymer (LCP) fan blades, re-engineered for increased airflow and stronger static pressure. The 120mm model provides up to 70.8 CFM airflow with 3.19 mmH2O static pressure, while the 140mm model offers up to 119.6 CFM airflow with 3.57 mmH2O static pressure, both maintaining impressively low noise levels.

Designed with a square fan frame to prevent air leakage, the TOUGHFAN EX12/14 Pro White fits perfectly on radiators or within chassis, ensuring optimal performance at all times. Enhanced by rubber-padded corners that reduce vibration, the fan operates quietly even at high RPMs.

TOUGHFAN EX12/14 Pro White is the perfect solution for builders seeking both performance and elegance. With its MagForce 2.0 Quick Connect Design, swappable fan blade feature, and high static pressure performance, this fan delivers superior cooling while simplifying installation and maintenance. Now available in a sleek White finish, the TOUGHFAN EX12/14 Pro combines style and performance, making it a must-have for those aiming to achieve a clean, high-performance setup without RGB.

Features of the TOUGHFAN EX12/14 Pro High Static Pressure PC Cooling Fan White – Swappable Edition (3-Fan Pack):

Steady Connection with MagForce 2.0

Evolved from TOUGHFAN EX Pro White’s Magnetic Force Design, the new MagForce 2.0 has the Pogo pin contact pads TWO times larger for greater tolerance. This enhancement significantly reduces the potential faulty alignment no matter you are daisy-chaining fans together or connecting fans with cable, further boosting the installation efficiency and streamlining the building experience.

Say Goodbye to Excessive Cables

Connect your fans with TOUGHFAN EX Pro White’s MagForce 2.0 Quick Connect Design and be free from messy cables!

Specially Engineered Fan blade

The TOUGHFAN EX Pro White incorporates nine lengthened fan blades that have been restructured using precision adjustment software, guaranteeing higher airflow and stronger static pressure during operation. Additionally, the fan blades are meticulously crafted from Liquid Crystal Polymer (LCP), a material that effectively minimizes vibrations when operating at maximum speed.

Swap the Fan Blades as You Like

Simply pop out the fan blades, switch up the blades and press them back in!

Stronger than Ever

With new technology and craftsmanship, the TOUGHFAN EX Pro White has a maximum operating speed of 2000 RPM.

The TOUGHFAN EX12 Pro White’s Standard Fan Blades can provide a static pressure of 3.19 mmH2O and 70.8 CFM (Max) airflow while maintaining under 22.6 dB-A noise level and can bring air from the front to the back; the Reverse Fan Blades can provide a static pressure of 2.6 mmH2O and 64.21 CFM (Max) airflow while maintaining under 29.8 dB-A noise level and can bring air from the back to the front.

The TOUGHFAN EX14 Pro White’s Standard Fan Blades can provide a static pressure of 3.57 mmH2O and 119.6 CFM (Max) airflow while maintaining under 31.6 dB-A noise level and can bring air from the front to the back; the Reverse Fan Blades can provide a static pressure of 2.95 mmH2O and 102.3 CFM (Max) airflow while maintaining under 34.1 dB-A noise level and can bring air from the back to the front.

Improved Structure for Superior Performance

The TOUGHFAN EX Pro White is designed with a square fan frame featuring a new outline that prevents air leakage effectively while installed on a chassis or radiator during operation.

Stare No More at the Back of the Fan!

Never compromise aesthetics for airflow direction ever again! TOUGHFAN EX Pro White’s design allows your fans to always face forward!

Cleaning Made Easy!

You can even pop out the fan blades and rinse them with water if you want. Just dry them thoroughly and apply the bearing lubricant included in the package if needed.

Anti-vibration Mounting System

The TOUGHFAN EX Pro White is designed with 80% coverage for all corners, with the in-mold injection anti-vibration rubber pads dampening the fan’s vibration, allowing the fan to spin at a higher level while maintaining a low noise level.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Thermaltake

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 124