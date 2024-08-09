Thermaltake The Tower 300 Series Chassis Releases New Colors in Matcha Plum and Peach Fuzz

- Advertisement -

Thermaltake, a leading PC DIY brand for premium hardware solutions, is thrilled to introduce the new-colored additions to The Tower 300 Micro Tower Chassis series, now in Matcha Plum and Peach Fuzz. The Tower 300 is a distinctive m-ATX case featuring an octagonal prism shape and supporting both vertical and horizontal placements, making it a standout piece for your gaming or workspace setups. To cater to the diverse aesthetic preferences of PC enthusiasts, now The Tower 300 is available in ten colors: Black, Snow, Turquoise, Racing Green, Matcha Green, Bumblebee, Hydrangea Blue, Bubble Pink, Matcha Plum, and Peach Fuzz.

Thermaltake bridges fashion and technology, boldly creating the chassis in dashing colors. Inspired by a captivating summer, the new color schemes feature vibrant and refreshing hues. The Tower 300 Matcha Plum is built with a matcha green exterior and pink elements, while The Tower 300 Peach Fuzz boasts a peach fuzz appearance with a hydrangea blue interior. These new colors combine Thermaltake’s iconic matcha green and hydrangea blue with trendy shades, making The Tower 300 stand out.

The Tower 300 Matcha Plum and The Tower 300 Peach Fuzz merge classic design with innovation. Retaining the vertical body design of The Tower series, these cases also possess an octagonal prism shape, elevating their aesthetic level. Furthermore, with an additional Chassis Stand Kit, The Tower 300 series supports horizontal case placement, providing a special viewing experience.

With superior hardware compatibility, The Tower 300 provides outstanding installation flexibility to build your ideal PC configuration. It can support a standard-sized power supply up to 220mm, three 2.5’’ SSDs or three 3.5” HDDs, and a graphics card up to 400mm in length, such as a 4090 GPU. Additionally, The Tower 300 can accommodate up to a 420mm/360mm AIO liquid cooler on the right side of the chassis or an air cooler with a maximum height of 210mm. Besides two built-in CT140 PC Cooling Fans on the top, this case can be installed up to eight 120mm/140mm fans in total, ensuring optimal cooling performance for high-end components.

The unique colors of The Tower 300 Matcha Plum and The Tower 300 Peach Fuzz enable your PC to be eye-catching. For those looking to add even more appeal to their chassis, don’t miss out on the separately sold 3.9” LCD Screen Kit. Through the TT RGB Plus software, the LCD display can show and monitor real-time information about the components, time, and weather. Moreover, the screen even can be uploaded and play any JPG and GIF files with 128*480 resolution, highly customizing cases’ visual aesthetics.

The new Matcha Plum and Peach Fuzz colors for The Tower 300 Micro Tower Chassis highlight Thermaltake’s dedication to blending style with innovation. Offering unparalleled functionality and distinctive aesthetics, these additions ensure The Tower 300 series remains a top choice for PC enthusiasts aiming for extraordinary and high-performance setups.

Features of The Tower 300 Micro Tower Chassis:

Classic Vertical Body Design

The Tower 300 retains the iconic contours of its predecessors, with a vertical body design but in an octagonal prism shape, allowing the chassis to have a smaller footprint and providing flexibility and minimizing obstructions to your gaming and workspace.

A Unique View – Horizontal Case Placement

With the optional chassis stand kit, which includes a bottom cover panel and a display stand for horizontal case placement, The Tower 300 allows for easy customization of the case for a unique viewing experience.

Supports up to a 420mm Radiator on the Right

The Tower 300 delivers exceptional cooling that it supports up to a 420mm radiator on the right side, which effectively reduces the temperature inside the chassis and maintains optimal system performance.

Tool Free Panels for Easy Access

The Tower 300 features three 3mm tempered glass panels on the front and two perforated panels on each side. All are easily removable without tools.

Two CT140 PC Cooling Fans Pre-installed

The Tower 300 features two 140mm PWM fans on the top to provide good cooling performance.

Unify your fans with your build!

Thermaltake launches brand-new CT series fans, allowing users to choose from black or white, RGB or non-RGB, to match whatever color scheme you have.

Visually Pleasing, Totally Interactive

Maximize your Tower 300’s visual effects by upgrading it with our LCD Screen Kit. The 3.9” LCD Display allows you to monitor real-time information and upload any images or GIFs to add extra flair using the TT RGB Plus 2.0 software. It also allows you to interact with the cooling components that feature the same LCD displays. The latest version includes weather mode and time mode for users to expand the usage of our LCD displays.

Personalize Your LCD Display

Through the TT RGB Plus 2.0, the 3.9” LCD display presents real-time information and plays JPG and GIF files with 128*480 resolution. What’s more is users can even show the time and weather information on the display, bringing great visual aesthetics and highly customizable functions to your Tower 300 chassis.

Choose The Way You Install

On the right side, The Tower 300 has the capacity to support either three 120/140mm fans or a 420mm/360mm AIO radiator. Installation is a breeze thanks to the removable fan bracket, which simplifies the process.

Air Intake and Exhaust

Featuring a vertical chassis design, The Tower 300 still has well-designed cold air intakes and hot air exhausts to keep the internal temperature low at all times.

Massive Airflow & Incredible Performance

Thanks to two CT140 PC Cooling Fans pre-installed, we were able to ensure that The Tower 300 comes with massive airflow, which guarantees amazing cooling performance and a low interior temperature while using the most upscale components.

Perfect Dust Protection

The Tower 300 has well-designed filters on the top, rear, inner sides, and inner bottom layer to protect the system from dust.

Excellent Hardware Support & Cooling Solutions

The Tower 300 has good hardware support. It can support a CPU cooler with a maximum height of 210mm, a GPU with a maximum length of 400mm (without power cover), a power supply with a length of up to 220mm, three 2.5‘’ SSDs or three 3.5‘’ HDDs in total. Two CT140 fans are pre-installed on the top of the case to improve thermal efficiency. An additional 120mm or 140mm fan can be installed on top of the PSU cover, and up to a 420mm/360mm AIO CPU cooler can be installed on the right side of the case, for maximum cooling performance.

How Much Storage Is Totally Up To You

For the storage compatibility, The Tower 300 gives maximum support of up to three 2.5‘’ SSDs or three 3.5‘’ HDDs in total.

Handy I/O Ports

One USB 3.2 (Gen 2) Type-C and two USB 3.0 ports are placed on the top panel to grant direct access when needed.

DMD: Dismantlable Modular Design

No more unreachable screw corners or gaps, installation can be a breeze with our Dismantlable Modular Design.

