Thermaltake S380 TG ARGB Delivers Style and Airflow in Balance

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Thermaltake, a leading PC DIY brand for premium hardware solutions, is pleased to introduce the S380 TG ARGB Mid Tower Chassis, available in Black and Snow. Designed for users who value both performance and simplicity, the S380 TG ARGB combines an elegant minimalist mesh front panel with high airflow design, delivering a chassis that’s as efficient as it is refined.

Behind its clean exterior lies a layout optimized for cooling and component compatibility. The S380 TG ARGB supports Mini-ITX, Micro-ATX, and ATX motherboards, including the latest hidden-connector motherboard designs such as ASUS BTF, MSI Project Zero, and GIGABYTE Project Stealth. Dedicated cutouts along the motherboard tray ensure tidy cable routing and a clean interior.

To achieve high thermal performance, the chassis comes pre-installed with a SF360 ARGB PWM Reverse Fan on the PSU cover and a SF120 ARGB PWM fan at the rear, providing immediate and balanced airflow. The reverse fan directs cool air toward the GPU area, maximizing graphics card cooling efficiency. Builders can further expand cooling with support for up to ten 120 mm fans or dual 360 mm radiators installed on the top and front simultaneously.

For convenient maintenance, the S380 TG ARGB includes a removable front fan bracket and front-access dust filters for quick cleaning and easy part swaps. The recessed PSU cover design prevents interference with GPU installation, while the chassis offers generous clearance supporting GPUs up to 400 mm long and CPU coolers up to 180 mm tall.

Storage flexibility is ensured with room for up to two 3.5-inch HDDs and three 2.5-inch SSDs, allowing users to balance speed and capacity. A built-in GPU holder provides additional support, helping prevent GPU sag and maintaining alignment during transport or long-term use.

Completing the build experience, the top-front I/O panel includes two USB 3.0 Type-A, one USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C, HD Audio, and convenient power and reset buttons. Blending function and form, the Thermaltake S380 TG ARGB Mid Tower Chassis offers a refined building platform that emphasizes efficient cooling, clean aesthetics, and everyday practicality.

Features of the S380 TG ARGB Mid Tower Chassis:

Minimalist Mesh Airflow Design

The clean, mesh front panel enhances airflow intake while maintaining a sleek, modern appearance that complements any setup.

Next-Gen Motherboard Compatibility

Supports ATX and Micro-ATX hidden-connector motherboards from ASUS, MSI, and GIGABYTE, with dedicated routing cutouts for a clutter-free, cable-hidden build.

Optimized Cooling Configuration

Pre-installed with one SF360 ARGB PWM Reverse Fan on the PSU cover and one SF120 ARGB PWM fan at the rear, with support for up to ten 120 mm fans or dual 360 mm radiators for exceptional cooling performance.

User-Friendly Maintenance & Layout

Designed for easy access and assembly, featuring a removable front fan bracket, front-access dust filters, and a recessed PSU cover for unobstructed GPU installation.

Practical Build Support & Connectivity

Includes a built-in GPU holder to prevent sagging and a convenient I/O panel with USB 3.0, USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C, HD Audio, and essential controls for everyday use.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Thermaltake

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 47